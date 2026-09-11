Frost Bank Breaks Ground on New Financial Center in Forney

Published: September 11, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Frost Bank Breaks Ground on New Financial Center in Forney

Forney’s commercial landscape continues to evolve as the city solidifies its position as a growing economic hub in Kaufman County. This morning, officials and representatives from Frost Bank gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Forney Financial Center, a project that signals the arriv...

Frost Bank Breaks Ground on New Financial Center in Forney

A New Banking Presence on Gateway Boulevard

Forney’s commercial landscape continues to evolve as the city solidifies its position as a growing economic hub in Kaufman County. This morning, officials and representatives from Frost Bank gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Forney Financial Center, a project that signals the arrival of a major Texas-based financial institution to the local market. The development is situated at 2050 N. Gateway Blvd., strategically positioned near the intersection of U.S. Highway 80 and Gateway Boulevard. As this corridor continues to attract significant commercial interest, the addition of a full-service bank is viewed by local economic developers as a key milestone for the area.

Project Details and Timeline

The new facility is expected to be a substantial addition to the city's infrastructure. Designed by Grace Design Studio, the building will occupy a 4,540-square-foot footprint. The site layout is tailored for modern banking needs, featuring dedicated drive-thru motor bank lanes designed to improve convenience and streamline customer service for local residents. The project represents a $1 million investment in the community. While the land remains under private ownership, the construction process is already underway on what was previously undeveloped acreage. Residents and business owners can expect the center to reach completion with a projected opening in early 2027.

Supporting Forney’s Rapid Growth

The arrival of Frost Bank comes at a time when Forney is experiencing a sustained influx of new residents. As the population increases, the demand for accessible, professional financial services has become a central focus for city planners. By establishing a permanent physical location in the heart of the city's commercial district, the new financial center is expected to serve as a catalyst for further development in the immediate vicinity. For those watching the growth of Forney, the groundbreaking is the latest indicator of the city's aggressive development trajectory as it works to meet the needs of its expanding community.

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