Forney City Council Adopts No-New-Revenue Budget, Approves Public Safety Agreements

The Forney City Council took significant action during its September 1 meeting, finalizing the fiscal roadmap for the coming year and solidifying labor agreements with the city’s police and fire departments. The decisions made during this session focus on maintaining current tax levels while expandi...

Forney City Council Adopts No-New-Revenue Budget, Approves Public Safety Agreements

The Forney City Council took significant action during its September 1 meeting, finalizing the fiscal roadmap for the coming year and solidifying labor agreements with the city’s police and fire departments. The decisions made during this session focus on maintaining current tax levels while expanding public safety resources.

City Adopts FY 2027 Budget and No-New-Revenue Tax Rate

In a move to balance fiscal responsibility with city growth, the Council officially approved the FY 2027 budget and set the ad valorem tax rate at $0.441281 per $100 valuation. This figure represents the city’s "No-New-Revenue" rate, meaning the city will collect approximately the same amount of property tax revenue from existing properties as it did in the previous fiscal year.

The budget, which takes effect October 1, 2026, is structurally balanced and does not rely on reserve funds for operations. For residents, this budget prioritizes public safety expansion, funding several key positions including an Assistant Chief of Police, a Fire Training Chief, and seven additional police officers supported by the Forney Crime Control and Prevention District (CCPD). Detailed budget information is available at forneytx.gov/budget.

Public Safety Agreements and Cost Recovery Program

The Council solidified its relationship with first responders by approving "Meet and Confer" agreements with both the Forney Professional Firefighters’ Association and the Forney Police Association. These agreements, which were ratified by the respective associations prior to the vote, outline updated compensation, recruitment, and promotional processes to ensure the city remains competitive in hiring.

Additionally, the Council established a Fire Department Cost Recovery Program. Under this new policy, the city will seek reimbursement from insurance companies for costs related to fire apparatus and equipment used during emergency incidents, such as vehicle accidents or structure fires. City officials emphasized that this program will not result in out-of-pocket billing for residents, property owners, or drivers; if an insurance claim is denied, the resident is not held liable. Revenue from this program will be reinvested into the purchase and maintenance of firefighting equipment.

Partnership with Kaufman County Housing Authority

To better manage residential growth and housing needs, the Council approved an agreement with the Kaufman County Housing Authority. This partnership is designed to increase local oversight of housing programs, giving the City of Forney a greater voice in coordinating development, zoning, and infrastructure as they relate to affordable housing initiatives within city limits.

Upcoming Meetings

The Forney City Council is scheduled to meet again on September 15. Residents can find agendas and additional meeting information at forneytx.gov/meetings.