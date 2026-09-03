Forney City Council Adopts No-New-Revenue Budget, Approves Public Safety Agreements

Published: September 3, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney City Council Adopts No-New-Revenue Budget, Approves Public Safety Agreements

The Forney City Council took significant action during its September 1 meeting, finalizing the fiscal roadmap for the coming year and solidifying labor agreements with the city’s police and fire departments. The decisions made during this session focus on maintaining current tax levels while expandi...

Forney City Council Adopts No-New-Revenue Budget, Approves Public Safety Agreements

The Forney City Council took significant action during its September 1 meeting, finalizing the fiscal roadmap for the coming year and solidifying labor agreements with the city’s police and fire departments. The decisions made during this session focus on maintaining current tax levels while expanding public safety resources.

City Adopts FY 2027 Budget and No-New-Revenue Tax Rate

In a move to balance fiscal responsibility with city growth, the Council officially approved the FY 2027 budget and set the ad valorem tax rate at $0.441281 per $100 valuation. This figure represents the city’s "No-New-Revenue" rate, meaning the city will collect approximately the same amount of property tax revenue from existing properties as it did in the previous fiscal year.

The budget, which takes effect October 1, 2026, is structurally balanced and does not rely on reserve funds for operations. For residents, this budget prioritizes public safety expansion, funding several key positions including an Assistant Chief of Police, a Fire Training Chief, and seven additional police officers supported by the Forney Crime Control and Prevention District (CCPD). Detailed budget information is available at forneytx.gov/budget.

Public Safety Agreements and Cost Recovery Program

The Council solidified its relationship with first responders by approving "Meet and Confer" agreements with both the Forney Professional Firefighters’ Association and the Forney Police Association. These agreements, which were ratified by the respective associations prior to the vote, outline updated compensation, recruitment, and promotional processes to ensure the city remains competitive in hiring.

Additionally, the Council established a Fire Department Cost Recovery Program. Under this new policy, the city will seek reimbursement from insurance companies for costs related to fire apparatus and equipment used during emergency incidents, such as vehicle accidents or structure fires. City officials emphasized that this program will not result in out-of-pocket billing for residents, property owners, or drivers; if an insurance claim is denied, the resident is not held liable. Revenue from this program will be reinvested into the purchase and maintenance of firefighting equipment.

Partnership with Kaufman County Housing Authority

To better manage residential growth and housing needs, the Council approved an agreement with the Kaufman County Housing Authority. This partnership is designed to increase local oversight of housing programs, giving the City of Forney a greater voice in coordinating development, zoning, and infrastructure as they relate to affordable housing initiatives within city limits.

Upcoming Meetings

The Forney City Council is scheduled to meet again on September 15. Residents can find agendas and additional meeting information at forneytx.gov/meetings.

Related Articles

As Summer Ends, Officials Urge Forney Drivers to Choose Sobriety
As Summer Ends, Officials Urge Forney Drivers to Choose Sobriety

As Summer Ends, Officials Urge Forney Drivers to Choose Sobriety

For many in Kaufman County, Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial conclusion of summer. It is a time for backyard barbecues, final trips to the lake, and gathering with friends. However, state officials are warning that this period of celebration has historically become one of the deadliest times o...

September 1, 2026 Read More
Forney Man Arrested After Missing Guadalupe County Teen Found Safe
Forney Man Arrested After Missing Guadalupe County Teen Found Safe

Forney Man Arrested After Missing Guadalupe County Teen Found Safe

An 18-year-old man is in custody following a multi-agency investigation that led authorities from the I-35 corridor to Kaufman County, where a missing teenager was recovered safely late last week.Blake D. Teal was booked into the Kaufman County Adult Detention Center on charges related to the disapp...

September 1, 2026 Read More
The Economic Case for Forney’s Library Bond: How Libraries Drive Student Success and Public Safety
The Economic Case for Forney’s Library Bond: How Libraries Drive Student Success and Public Safety

The Economic Case for Forney’s Library Bond: How Libraries Drive Student Success and Public Safety

August 31, 2026 Read More
Studies Show Forney’s Proposed YMCA Can Reduce Juvenile Crime
Studies Show Forney’s Proposed YMCA Can Reduce Juvenile Crime

Studies Show Forney’s Proposed YMCA Can Reduce Juvenile Crime

August 30, 2026 Read More
Life Sentence Upheld in Kaufman County Child Abuse Case
Life Sentence Upheld in Kaufman County Child Abuse Case

Life Sentence Upheld in Kaufman County Child Abuse Case

August 30, 2026 Read More
Budget Season and Infrastructure Upgrades Top Agenda for September 1 City Council Meeting
Budget Season and Infrastructure Upgrades Top Agenda for September 1 City Council Meeting

Budget Season and Infrastructure Upgrades Top Agenda for September 1 City Council Meeting

As Forney continues to navigate its rapid expansion within the DFW growth corridor, city officials are set to address a busy slate of fiscal and infrastructure matters at the upcoming City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. The meeting, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall Annex, will...

August 29, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×