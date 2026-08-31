The Economic Case for Forney’s Library Bond: How Libraries Drive Student Success and Public Safety

FORNEY, Texas: As Forney voters prepare to cast their ballots on the upcoming municipal library bond, a growing body of peer-reviewed economic research is shedding light on the tangible benefits of public library infrastructure. Beyond serving as a repository for books, these facilities are increasingly recognized as essential community hubs that yield measurable improvements in student reading scores, youth engagement, and public safety.

Fast Facts: The Impact of Public Library Investments

Reading Performance: Building a public library increases nearby elementary and middle school reading scores, delivering 29 percent of the achievement impact of a new school at just 15 percent of the capital cost (Gilpin, Karger, & Nencka, American Economic Journal: Economic Policy, 2024).

Youth Engagement: Capital investments in libraries trigger an immediate 18 percent increase in youth event attendance and a 21 percent rise in book checkouts (Gilpin et al., 2024).

Crime Reduction: The opening of a public library branch produces immediate, localized drops in property crimes, vandalism, and violent offenses in surrounding neighborhoods (Ferreira Neto, Nowicki, & Shakya, Journal of Cultural Economics, 2025).

Time Allocation: Direct access to a public library significantly increases daily time spent reading and doing homework while reducing childhood television consumption (Bhatt, Journal of Urban Economics, 2010).

Boosting Student Achievement

A new public library serves as a catalyst for youth literacy by fostering academic engagement. Economists Dr. Gregory Gilpin, Ezra Karger, and Peter Nencka demonstrated in the American Economic Journal: Economic Policy (2024) that capital spending on libraries translates into higher participation in educational programming. In a related study conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, researchers determined that a new library facility generates reading achievement gains comparable to a significant fraction of a new school building, while remaining a highly cost-effective investment for municipalities.

Enhancing Neighborhood Safety

Public libraries contribute to lower local crime rates by acting as vital social infrastructure that increases foot traffic and provides positive, supervised environments. A 2025 empirical study by Amir B. Ferreira Neto, Jennifer Nowicki, and Shishir Shakya, published in the Journal of Cultural Economics, analyzed crime trends following the opening of new library branches. The research confirmed a significant, localized reduction in burglaries, vandalism, robberies, and assaults, attributing the decline to the presence of structured after-school programs and a more active, engaged community presence.

Shaping Childhood Habits

Access to a public library alters childhood routines by shifting screen time toward educational activities. Research published by Dr. Rachana Bhatt in the Journal of Urban Economics (2010) examined time-use data among school-aged children. The study concluded that proximity to a public library causes a measurable increase in hours dedicated to reading and homework completion, while simultaneously reducing the time children spend watching television.

Key Research Summary

Study Title Authors & Publication Core Findings

The Returns to Public Library Investment Gilpin, Karger, Nencka (2024) Boosts youth attendance by 18% and improves reading scores.

Do Public Libraries Help Mitigate Crime? Ferreira Neto, Nowicki, Shakya (2025) Direct reduction in local property crime and violent offenses.

Impact of Library Use on Academic Outcomes Dr. Rachana Bhatt (2010) Increases homework time and decreases television consumption.