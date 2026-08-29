Warren Middle School Earns Prestigious "A" Rating Following State Audit

FORNEY — Warren Middle School has officially ascended to the ranks of Texas' top-performing campuses. Following a comprehensive state-level review of standardized test scoring, the Forney Independent School District announced that the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has upgraded Warren Middle School’s official accountability rating from a "B" to an "A."

A Commitment to Accuracy

The adjustment follows an intensive audit process initiated by state education officials in August. After the preliminary State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) results were released on August 12, the TEA conducted routine quality control measures. This process included rescoring procedures, teacher feedback evaluations, and systematic double-checks of open-ended written responses to ensure scoring precision across the state.

During this audit, state evaluators determined that a significant number of Reading Language Arts (RLA) assessments for grades 6 through 8 warranted higher point totals than those originally recorded.

District leadership has confirmed that these adjustments are exclusively positive; no student’s performance rating will be lowered as a result of the recalculation.

Important Updates for Families

Forney ISD has outlined key dates regarding the finalized scores and the official status update:

August 28, 2026: Impacted families will see a slight increase in their student’s scale score when logging into the state’s online Family Portal.

September 8, 2026: The official upgrade to an "A" rating will go live on the state's official accountability platform, TXschools.gov.

A Milestone for the District

In a communication to the Warren Middle School community, district administrators attributed this milestone directly to the dedication, talent, and daily commitment demonstrated by both students and staff throughout the academic year.

This rating increase marks a significant achievement for Forney ISD as campus scores are finalized for the 2025–2026 academic tracking cycle, reinforcing the district's reputation for academic excellence.