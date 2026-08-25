Forney Residents Urged to Mark 25th Anniversary of 9/11 Through Community Service

As the nation approaches the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, residents of Forney and the surrounding Kaufman County area are being encouraged to shift their focus from solemn remembrance to active community contribution. The September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance serves a...

Forney Residents Urged to Mark 25th Anniversary of 9/11 Through Community Service

As the nation approaches the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, residents of Forney and the surrounding Kaufman County area are being encouraged to shift their focus from solemn remembrance to active community contribution. The September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance serves as a reminder that the tragedy of 2001 can be met with a collective spirit of unity and local action.

Finding Ways to Give Back

To facilitate this effort, the volunteer platform JustServe.org has curated a list of more than 30 service opportunities within a 10-mile radius of Forney. Organizers hope that families, businesses, schools, and faith communities will dedicate time to address local needs, ranging from food insecurity to the maintenance of community spaces.

Danielle Deming, the Kaufman County area spokesperson for JustServe.org, believes that the milestone anniversary is an ideal time to reflect on the legacy of the day. She noted that while the events of 25 years ago were historic, the response today does not require grand gestures. According to Deming, even one hour of service can make a meaningful difference for a neighbor or a local nonprofit organization.

Local Projects and Initiatives

A significant portion of this year's local outreach is being led by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The organization has set an ambitious goal to package 30,000 cookies for SoupMobile and to gather a substantial donation of shelf-stable food items for Sharing Life Community Outreach.

Kyle Young, a church leader overseeing congregations in the Kaufman County area, views these projects as a way to prioritize compassion in a polarized world. He explained that many people want to contribute to their community but often struggle to find a starting point. Young invited residents of all faiths and ages to join in the effort, suggesting that a simple hour of work on September 12 can serve as a powerful follow-up to the remembrance of September 11.

Other local opportunities scheduled for late September include:

Packaging cookies and donating canned food at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mesquite on September 12.

Assisting at the Community Block Party and Wellness Fair in Rowlett on September 12.

Assembling sack lunches with Feed the City at Dudley’s Sports Grill in Rockwall on September 12.

Supporting the Legacy Garden for Sharing the Love in Forney on September 26.

Assembling sack lunches with Feed the City at Eno’s Pizza Tavern in Forney on September 26.

How to Participate

Forney residents interested in participating are encouraged to visit JustServe.org to filter for projects by zip code. The platform allows users to register for specific shifts and view requirements for each project, such as dress codes or necessary supplies.

By organizing these efforts, local groups hope to honor the past while investing in the future of the Forney community. Organizers emphasize that the simplest acts of kindness remain the most effective way to strengthen the bonds between neighbors and support the vital work of area nonprofits.