Forney Proposes No-New-Revenue Tax Rate for FY 2027, Adds Public Safety Staffing Amid Rising Utility Costs

At its Aug 18 meeting, Forney City Council reviewed the proposed FY 2027 budget. Council discussed a proposed "no-new-revenue" tax rate of $0.441281. Because average home valuations dropped, the average property tax bill will decrease by $3.81/yr despite the higher rate. However, utility adjustments (water, sewer, trash) will raise monthly household bills by ~$24. The budget funds key staff additions, including an Assistant Police Chief, Fire Training Chief, and new city officers.

FORNEY, Texas — The Forney City Council tackled a packed agenda Tuesday night, laying out the groundwork for the upcoming FY 2026–2027 fiscal budget. City staff presented a balanced financial blueprint that maintains a strict "no-new-revenue" property tax stance while expanding municipal personnel to support the region's continuous growth.

Understanding the Numbers: A "No-New-Revenue" Tax Adjustment

City leadership formally introduced a proposed tax rate of $0.441281 per $100 of valuation for the 2026 tax year. While the nominal rate is higher than last year’s $0.421431, city officials emphasized that $0.441281 represents the city’s calculated No-New-Revenue (NNR) rate. Mathematically, this rate is set to bring in the exact same total property tax revenue from existing properties as the city received in the previous fiscal year. Because average home valuations across Forney dropped this past year—falling from $367,535 down to $350,137—the average homeowner's city property tax bill will actually see a slight decline of about $3.81 per year (from $1,548.90 down to $1,545.09).

Utility Costs & CWD Rate Projections

While property tax bills remain steady, residents will see adjustments elsewhere on their utility statements starting this October:

Water Rates: Increasing by 8.7% due to wholesale rate hikes passed down from the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD).

Sewer Rates: Increasing by 9.9% (along with standard pass-through sewer service charges).

Trash & Recycling: Finance staff built a 5% increase in Community Waste Disposal (CWD) rates into the budget model. Officials noted this figure proactively accounts for the standard annual market/CPI adjustment allowed under the city's existing contract, which CWD typically requests each year.

Altogether, staff estimates these combined utility and service changes will cost a typical family of four roughly $24 more per month.

Public Safety & Community Growth Drive Staffing Additions

To keep pace with the city's rapidly expanding population, the proposed FY 2027 budget includes funding for several new full-time positions across key departments, building on mid-year hiring in 2026:

Public Safety & Emergency Services: Assistant Police Chief Fire Training Chief Additional Crime Control & Prevention District (CCPD) Police Officers Deputy Court Clerk to manage growing municipal court dockets

Community Development & City Administration: Health Inspector Assistant Director of Community Development Paralegal for the City Attorney's Office



Core Budget Shifts & Capital Initiatives

Beyond personnel, city staff highlighted several major operational items and infrastructure projects slated for the coming year:

Northside Water Infrastructure: The city has applied for a $15 million grant to construct a new elevated water storage tank and distribution lines on the north side near Ridgecrest Road, aiming to alleviate low water pressure in that sector.

TIRZ Realities: Commercial development along Highway 80 and the Villages at Gateway continues to boom. Under an existing 380 agreement, 75% of sales tax collected in that specific area will be remitted to developers starting in January. However, staff reported that the Gateway Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) is on track to be fully paid off in 6 to 7 years—well ahead of its 2041 expiration date.

Equipment Escrows: The budget sets aside $503,000 toward a planned 2028 police radio replacement project and $500,000 toward a future fire engine purchase.

Public Response & Next Steps

During the citizen comment period, resident Art Canada addressed the council to voice frustration over cumulative cost increases. He cautioned leaders about rising living expenses and criticized potential public-private proposals involving city funds, arguing that local tax dollars should remain strictly focused on essential public safety and baseline municipal services.

The City Council will hold a formal public hearing on the proposed budget and property tax rate at its next regular meeting on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall Annex.