Kaufman County Approves Housing Authority to Manage Section 8 Vouchers

Kaufman County Commissioners unanimously voted to create a county housing authority under Chapter 392 of the Texas Local Government Code. The initiative addresses concerns over out-of-county Section 8 vouchers being ported into the area without local notice. Funding for startup costs and leadership will be supported by Forney and Crandall. The court also enacted a 90-day burn ban and set civil process fees at $275.

KAUFMAN — Facing a rapid influx of housing voucher holders and growing local oversight concerns, the Kaufman County Commissioners Court took a decisive step Tuesday morning by formally passing a resolution to create a countywide housing authority.

The unanimous vote during the August 11 meeting marks a direct response to increasing tension over out-of-county housing vouchers being ported into Kaufman County without local notification or oversight.

Tackling Section 8 Concerns Head-On

County Judge Jakie Allen opened discussion on Item 4, emphasizing that the lack of local regulation has left Kaufman County particularly vulnerable. "There's more Section 8 vouchers in Kaufman County, the seven-county area, than any other county. Other cities and counties are sticking them here without our knowledge," Judge Allen noted during the meeting. He detailed extreme examples occurring in the region, including instances where federal vouchers paid up to $6,800 per month, allowing tenants to occupy $2,000-a-month rental homes while pocketing thousands in remaining federal subsidies.

The resolution declares a formal need for a housing authority to operate under Chapter 392 of the Texas Local Government Code. By creating a county housing authority, officials aim to establish a framework to monitor housing vouchers, regulate local Section 8 placements, and alleviate disproportionate burdens on local law enforcement, infrastructure, and public school systems.

Key structural details of the initiative discussed by the court include:

Intergovernmental Funding Support: The cities of Forney and Crandall have pledged financial support to help get the entity running. Forney has offered to assist with funding the director position for the first year, while both cities are assisting with startup costs for initial staffing.

No Long-Term Cost to County: Outside of providing office space, the authority will require no taxpayer funding from the county. Following the initial setup phase, operations will be fully reimbursed and sustained by federal program funds.

Advisory Board Representation: Given their financial buy-in and direct local impact, contributing municipalities like Forney and Crandall will receive seats on an advisory board.

Targeted Exclusions: Existing municipal housing authorities, such as the one operating in Terrell, will remain separate, though the county authority will provide coverage across broader unincorporated areas.

The motion to adopt the resolution and authorize board appointments was made by Precinct 2 Commissioner Skeet Phillips, seconded by Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Moore, and approved unanimously.

Emergency Burn Ban Enacted

During routine correspondence, Emergency Management Director Mike Compton petitioned the court for an immediate 90-day burn ban due to severe wildfire conditions. Compton reported that Kaufman County’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) averaged 668 as of Tuesday morning, with upper portions of the county hitting 700. High winds and a dry short-term forecast prompted state forestry crews to pre-stage response teams in Kaufman County for rapid deployment. The court unanimously approved the 90-day burn ban order.

Court Recalibrates Civil Process Fees

Addressing Item 3, commissioners revisited Constable and Sheriff fees for civil processes—including writs, garnishments, sequestrations, attachments, and executions. While the court previously considered setting fees at $350, local constables and law enforcement representatives urged the court to lower the rate to $275. Officials cited concerns that set rates of $350 could overburden property owners trying to recover lost rent, while driving more parties to file indigent affidavits that prevent the county from recovering service fees entirely. The court voted unanimously to set the civil process fee schedule at $275.

Additional Business

In other actions, the court unanimously approved: