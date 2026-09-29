Terrell Man Arrested on Aggravated Assault Charge

Michael David Banks, 46, of Terrell, was arrested on September 29, 2026, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury. The arrest was made by the Terrell Police Department following an incident reported earlier that same morning. According to jail records, Bank...

Terrell Man Arrested on Aggravated Assault Charge

Michael David Banks, 46, of Terrell, was arrested on September 29, 2026, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury. The arrest was made by the Terrell Police Department following an incident reported earlier that same morning. According to jail records, Banks was taken into custody by the Terrell Police Department at approximately 6:00 a.m. Following his arrest, he was transported to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, where he remains housed in unit C1B-03. The charge filed against Banks involves an alleged act of aggravated assault against a family or household member involving a weapon, resulting in serious bodily injury. The offense is classified as a serious felony charge. Total bail was set at $100,000, which has been secured through a surety bond. The Terrell Police Department served as the primary arresting and charging agency for this case. No further details regarding the circumstances of the incident have been released at this time. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record Details

Name MICHAEL DAVID BANKS

Age 46

Physical Description Height: 5'05", Weight: 165 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Bald

Booking Date September 29, 2026

Admit Time 6:00 AM

Primary Arresting Agency TERRELL PD

Total Charges 1 Total Bond $100,000.00

Charges

Charge AGG ASSAULT DATE/FAMILY/HOUSE W/WEAPON SBI Bond $100,000.00 (Surety Bond) Charging Agency TERRELL PD Offense Date 09-29-2026