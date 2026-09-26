Beyond 'Primetime': The Downfall of a Kaufman County DA and the Aftermath That Changed Television

IMAGE- itle: Primetime Official Theatrical PosterAuthor: GrandSon (Poster Designer) / A24 (Production Studio)Source: IMP Awards

When moviegoers file into theaters to see Primetime, the new film starring Robert Pattinson as Dateline NBC host Chris Hansen, the story might appear to be merely a slice of mid-2000s media history. It is packaged with the aesthetic of early computer monitors, the abrasive screech of dial-up tones, and a portrait of network executives chasing ratings at any cost. But for long-time residents of Kaufman County, the film hits far closer to home.

The climax of that national media spectacle unfolded right here on Davidson Drive in Terrell.

The man at the center of the scandal was Louis William “Bill” Conradt Jr., a former Kaufman County District Attorney who betrayed the community he was sworn to protect. On a quiet Sunday morning in November 2006, television cameras and a tactical police unit surrounded his home following an investigation into sexually explicit online chats with a minor. By the end of the day, Conradt had taken his own life, a hit network franchise was headed for cancellation, and the boundary between local law enforcement and reality television had been altered forever.

A Native Son in the Courthouse

To understand Conradt, one must look back at the Kaufman County of the late twentieth century. Born in 1950, Conradt grew up in Terrell and served as senior class president at Terrell High School in 1968. He earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Texas at Austin, graduated from law school at Texas Tech, and returned home to build a legal career.

In 1980, at age 30, Conradt won the race for Kaufman County District Attorney. For the next 22 years, he was a permanent fixture in the county courthouse. Defense attorneys and police officers knew him as a quiet prosecutor with an encyclopedic memory for the Texas Penal Code. He lived modestly in the same home on Davidson Drive where his parents had raised him.

His long political tenure ended in 2002 after an unsuccessful bid for a local district judgeship. The defeat hit him hard, leading him to step away from the practice of law for nearly a year. He eventually returned to public service, accepting a position as Chief Felony Assistant District Attorney in neighboring Rockwall County.

The Murphy Sting and the Raid on Davidson Drive

In November 2006, NBC’s To Catch a Predator partnered with the Murphy Police Department and the internet vigilante group Perverted Justice for a multi-day sting operation at a rented house in Murphy, Texas.

Court records show that an online account linked to Conradt engaged in explicit chats with a volunteer decoy posing as a 13-year-old boy. Unlike other men targeted in the sting, Conradt never went to the house in Murphy. Realizing something was amiss, he ceased communication and began deleting his online accounts.

Eager to capture a high-profile suspect for broadcast, Dateline producers pushed Murphy police to secure search and arrest warrants for Conradt’s home in Terrell.

On Sunday morning, November 5, 2006, Davidson Drive was swarmed by police cruisers and news trucks. Chris Hansen and an NBC crew set up across the street while local officers and a tactical SWAT team surrounded the brick house. The warrants, it was later discovered, carried basic errors, including incorrect dates and municipal details.

When officers knocked, Conradt refused to surrender. Around 3:00 p.m., SWAT officers forced open a glass door at the rear of the home. Officers confronted Conradt in a hallway. His last words, recorded by officers on the scene, were brief: "I am not gonna hurt anybody."

Moments later, Conradt walked into a side room and took his own life. Outside, an officer’s microphone caught a chilling sentence: "That'll make good TV."

The $105 Million Lawsuit and National Reckoning

The tragedy effectively ended the spectacle. Conradt's sister, Patricia, hired legal counsel and filed a $105 million wrongful death lawsuit against NBC Universal, charging that the network had manipulated law enforcement into an aggressive raid to generate ratings.

In 2008, U.S. District Judge Denny Chin refused to dismiss the lawsuit, issuing a sharp critique of network television tactics. Judge Chin wrote that a jury could find NBC had pushed police into a militarized raid on a non-violent suspect's home primarily to create dramatic television.

Faced with a federal trial, NBC settled the lawsuit with the Conradt estate out of court for an undisclosed amount. NBC canceled To Catch a Predator shortly after. In Collin County, prosecutors dismissed charges against 23 other men arrested during the Murphy sting, concluding that media involvement had severely compromised evidence and legal procedure.

A Community Betrayed, An Industry Changed

In director Lance Oppenheim's Primetime, actor Alex Winter portrays Bill Conradt, bringing the event back to the screen as film critics debate media ethics and the culture of 2000s television.

For Kaufman County, however, the film is more than an abstract debate on yellow journalism. It is the story of a public servant who abused his position, betrayed the trust of the county he served for two decades, and whose fatal downfall reshaped the boundaries of broadcast television.

Learn More

To read further on the history of the case, the court rulings, and the release of Primetime, please explore the following resources: