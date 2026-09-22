Study- Proposed Forney Public Library Bond Vote Could Generate $4.74 Economic Return for Every Dollar Spent

Published: September 22, 2026 By Michelle Gains
Study- Proposed Forney Public Library Bond Vote Could Generate $4.74 Economic Return for Every Dollar Spent

Study: Proposed Forney Public Library Bond Vote Could Generate $4.74 Economic Return for Every Dollar Spent

FORNEY, TX — As Forney residents prepare to cast their ballots this November on a proposed bond vote for a new Forney Public Library, local voters are weighing not just the civic and educational perks of a modern facility, but its concrete impact on the community’s bottom line.

A landmark study released by the Texas Library Association (TLA) and conducted by independent consultancy JBK Economics Group reveals that public libraries across Texas deliver a massive return on investment, generating $4.74 in community value for every single dollar invested.

The August 2026 report, titled Beyond the Stacks: Measuring the Economic and Community Value of Texas Public Libraries, details how libraries serve as active drivers of job creation, business growth, and local cost savings across the state.

A Proven Economic Driver

According to the study, public libraries contributed $3.829 billion in total economic benefits to Texas in FY2024 alone. This overall impact is split between direct economic spending—such as construction, local operations, and vendor purchases—and the direct market value of services provided to residents.

Key statewide findings from the JBK Economics Group report include:

  • Massive Return on Investment: Every $1 invested in public libraries generates $4.74 in community value, up from $4.60 in 2015 and $4.42 in 2011.

  • Job Creation: Public library operations and capital expenditures directly and indirectly supported 11,200 jobs statewide in FY2024.

  • Economic Footprint: Public library spending generated $1.35 billion in statewide economic activity and $950 million in Gross Domestic Product (GDP)—an economic footprint comparable to the Texas motion picture industry or paper manufacturing industry.

  • Tax Contributions: Economic activity generated by public libraries returned $164 million in federal, state, and local taxes.

  • Direct Value of Services: The study calculated that the total economic value of services delivered by libraries directly to patrons—ranging from physical book circulation to broadband access—equaled $2.478 billion.

More Than Books: Supporting Small Business & Workforce Development

While traditional services like book circulation remain vital—yielding over $1 billion in conservative consumer savings statewide—the study highlights how modern libraries act as local business incubators and workforce engines.

In a survey of over 290 Texas library directors conducted for the study:

  • 82% of libraries provide direct job application assistance.

  • 65% offer business periodicals and commercial research access.

  • 60% supply economic, demographic, and statistical data for local entrepreneurs.

  • 53% run targeted business-related workshops, resume preparation, and marketing classes.

Nearby in Kaufman County, the Hulsey Public Library in Terrell illustrates the direct local economic power of libraries featured in the report's community profiles. Partnering with the Terrell Economic Development Corporation, Hulsey established a dedicated GED and professional certification testing center, administering over 1,500 workforce exams in its first six months and removing local transportation barriers for job seekers.

Direct Household Savings for Forney Families

Beyond broad economic metrics, the study demonstrates how local libraries act as crucial safety valves for family budgets. In FY2024, Texas libraries provided $515.3 million in e-materials, $204.2 million in free public Wi-Fi access, and $163.3 million in desktop computer terminal usage.

For Forney families, having access to free high-speed internet, educational software, meeting space, and specialized programming reduces household expenditures while keeping discretionary dollars in the local economy.

What the November Bond Means

As Forney continues its dynamic population growth, the November bond vote will give voters the choice to build a local public library tailored to the city's modern needs.

If approved, the new facility will not only expand literacy programs and youth events, but position Forney to capture its share of the proven 4.74-to-1 economic return seen across the Lone Star State.

Data sourced from "Beyond the Stacks: Measuring the Economic and Community Value of Texas Public Libraries," published by the Texas Library Association and authored by Dr. Bruce Kellison and Dr. James Jarrett of JBK Economics Group (August 2026).

Documents

3ghjaR-Beyond-the-Stacks-ROI-Public-Libraries-Final-for-web-09092026

Your browser does not support PDF embedding.

Download PDF
📄 Download PDF 🔍 View Full Screen

Related Articles

Federal Indictments Reveal Conspiracy to Place Disgraced Educator in Forney ISD Classroom
Federal Indictments Reveal Conspiracy to Place Disgraced Educator in Forney ISD Classroom

Federal Indictments Reveal Conspiracy to Place Disgraced Educator in Forney ISD Classroom

FORNEY, Texas — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a former Forney Independent School District elementary school principal and a teacher, alleging the two orchestrated a calculated scheme to conceal a history of child abuse allegations to secure a special education position with...

September 21, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Officials Issue Warning as Sophisticated Scams Target Local Residents
Kaufman County Officials Issue Warning as Sophisticated Scams Target Local Residents

Kaufman County Officials Issue Warning as Sophisticated Scams Target Local Residents

Kaufman County residents are being urged to exercise extreme caution following a recent wave of fraudulent messages circulating throughout the area. Authorities report that scammers are increasingly posing as legitimate organizations, government agencies, and utility providers to deceive locals into...

September 19, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Robbery Suspect
Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Robbery Suspect

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Robbery Suspect

Update: The suspect is now in custody.On September 15, 2026, at approximately 8:16 p.m., deputies from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported robbery at the Forney Quick Mart - Chevron, located at 16339 FM 548.According to investigators, the suspect physically confronted the sto...

September 19, 2026 Read More
City of Forney Launches New Online Portal for Public Information Requests
City of Forney Launches New Online Portal for Public Information Requests

City of Forney Launches New Online Portal for Public Information Requests

Effective September 14, the City of Forney has transitioned to JustFOIA, a new, streamlined online portal designed to simplify the public information request process. This update provides residents with an intuitive, easy-to-navigate interface and precise request categories, ensuring that inquiries ...

September 15, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Reports High Volume of Activity for August
Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Reports High Volume of Activity for August

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Reports High Volume of Activity for August

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has released its operational data for August 2026, providing a snapshot of the work performed by deputies and support staff across the county. The figures highlight a busy period for local law enforcement, characterized by thousands of calls for service and signif...

September 12, 2026 Read More
Frost Bank Breaks Ground on New Financial Center in Forney
Frost Bank Breaks Ground on New Financial Center in Forney

Frost Bank Breaks Ground on New Financial Center in Forney

Forney’s commercial landscape continues to evolve as the city solidifies its position as a growing economic hub in Kaufman County. This morning, officials and representatives from Frost Bank gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Forney Financial Center, a project that signals the arriv...

September 11, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×