Study- Proposed Forney Public Library Bond Vote Could Generate $4.74 Economic Return for Every Dollar Spent

Study: Proposed Forney Public Library Bond Vote Could Generate $4.74 Economic Return for Every Dollar Spent

FORNEY, TX — As Forney residents prepare to cast their ballots this November on a proposed bond vote for a new Forney Public Library, local voters are weighing not just the civic and educational perks of a modern facility, but its concrete impact on the community’s bottom line.

A landmark study released by the Texas Library Association (TLA) and conducted by independent consultancy JBK Economics Group reveals that public libraries across Texas deliver a massive return on investment, generating $4.74 in community value for every single dollar invested.

The August 2026 report, titled Beyond the Stacks: Measuring the Economic and Community Value of Texas Public Libraries, details how libraries serve as active drivers of job creation, business growth, and local cost savings across the state.

A Proven Economic Driver

According to the study, public libraries contributed $3.829 billion in total economic benefits to Texas in FY2024 alone. This overall impact is split between direct economic spending—such as construction, local operations, and vendor purchases—and the direct market value of services provided to residents.

Key statewide findings from the JBK Economics Group report include:

Massive Return on Investment: Every $1 invested in public libraries generates $4.74 in community value, up from $4.60 in 2015 and $4.42 in 2011.

Job Creation: Public library operations and capital expenditures directly and indirectly supported 11,200 jobs statewide in FY2024.

Economic Footprint: Public library spending generated $1.35 billion in statewide economic activity and $950 million in Gross Domestic Product (GDP)—an economic footprint comparable to the Texas motion picture industry or paper manufacturing industry.

Tax Contributions: Economic activity generated by public libraries returned $164 million in federal, state, and local taxes .

Direct Value of Services: The study calculated that the total economic value of services delivered by libraries directly to patrons—ranging from physical book circulation to broadband access—equaled $2.478 billion.

More Than Books: Supporting Small Business & Workforce Development

While traditional services like book circulation remain vital—yielding over $1 billion in conservative consumer savings statewide—the study highlights how modern libraries act as local business incubators and workforce engines.

In a survey of over 290 Texas library directors conducted for the study:

82% of libraries provide direct job application assistance.

65% offer business periodicals and commercial research access.

60% supply economic, demographic, and statistical data for local entrepreneurs.

53% run targeted business-related workshops, resume preparation, and marketing classes.

Nearby in Kaufman County, the Hulsey Public Library in Terrell illustrates the direct local economic power of libraries featured in the report's community profiles. Partnering with the Terrell Economic Development Corporation, Hulsey established a dedicated GED and professional certification testing center, administering over 1,500 workforce exams in its first six months and removing local transportation barriers for job seekers.

Direct Household Savings for Forney Families

Beyond broad economic metrics, the study demonstrates how local libraries act as crucial safety valves for family budgets. In FY2024, Texas libraries provided $515.3 million in e-materials, $204.2 million in free public Wi-Fi access, and $163.3 million in desktop computer terminal usage.

For Forney families, having access to free high-speed internet, educational software, meeting space, and specialized programming reduces household expenditures while keeping discretionary dollars in the local economy.

What the November Bond Means

As Forney continues its dynamic population growth, the November bond vote will give voters the choice to build a local public library tailored to the city's modern needs.

If approved, the new facility will not only expand literacy programs and youth events, but position Forney to capture its share of the proven 4.74-to-1 economic return seen across the Lone Star State.

Data sourced from "Beyond the Stacks: Measuring the Economic and Community Value of Texas Public Libraries," published by the Texas Library Association and authored by Dr. Bruce Kellison and Dr. James Jarrett of JBK Economics Group (August 2026).