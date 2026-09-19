Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Robbery Suspect

Update: The suspect is now in custody.On September 15, 2026, at approximately 8:16 p.m., deputies from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported robbery at the Forney Quick Mart - Chevron, located at 16339 FM 548.According to investigators, the suspect physically confronted the sto...

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Robbery Suspect

Update: The suspect is now in custody.

Incident Overview

On September 15, 2026, at approximately 8:16 p.m., deputies from the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported robbery at the Forney Quick Mart - Chevron, located at 16339 FM 548.

Details of the Investigation

According to investigators, the suspect physically confronted the store clerk, pushing the individual and issuing threats to kill them before fleeing the scene. Following a thorough investigation, the suspect was identified as Tamarvion Emeory (DOB: 12/16/2008), who is known by the nickname "Tank."

Prior to his apprehension, Emeory had an active warrant for robbery issued through the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators worked to identify the suspect following the reported incident and continued gathering information related to the case. The investigation ultimately led authorities to confirm Emeory’s identity and locate him. Officials have not released additional details regarding the circumstances of his apprehension or whether further charges are pending at this time.

Official Statement

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the suspect is now in custody. For further inquiries regarding this case, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division:

Investigator Justin Guy #4719

Criminal Investigation Division

Desk Telephone: (972) 932-9609

Email: justin.guy@kaufmanso.com