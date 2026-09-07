Forney Prepares for Annual National Night Out Celebration

Published: September 7, 2026 By Michael Robbins
Forney Prepares for Annual National Night Out Celebration

Forney residents are gearing up for the return of National Night Out, the annual event designed to foster stronger ties between local neighborhoods and the city departments that serve them. While many subdivisions and community groups have already secured their spots, city officials are reminding re...

Forney Prepares for Annual National Night Out Celebration

Community Deadline Approaches for Neighborhood Registrations

Forney residents are gearing up for the return of National Night Out, the annual event designed to foster stronger ties between local neighborhoods and the city departments that serve them. While many subdivisions and community groups have already secured their spots, city officials are reminding residents that there is still time to sign up for the October 6 event.

National Night Out serves as a nationwide community-building campaign aimed at promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. By organizing block parties, cookouts, and various outdoor activities, residents have the chance to interact with local law enforcement, fire department personnel, and elected officials in a relaxed, positive environment.

Building Connections Across Forney

The event is more than just a social gathering. It is intended to bridge the gap between residents and the emergency responders who work to keep the city safe. Throughout the evening, participating neighborhoods often host safety demonstrations, youth-focused activities, and equipment exhibits. These interactions provide a platform for neighbors to get to know one another while learning more about the public safety resources available in Kaufman County.

City officials emphasize that the primary goal of the evening is to cultivate a safer, more connected Forney. By bringing people out of their homes and into the streets, the event helps create a sense of unity that can last throughout the year.

How to Participate

For those planning to host a gathering, time is becoming a factor. The City of Forney requires all neighborhoods to submit their registration by September 18 to participate in this year’s official event.

Residents interested in organizing a neighborhood function are encouraged to visit the City of Forney website to complete the necessary registration forms. Whether hosting a simple sidewalk cookout or a larger block party, the city encourages all residents to use the evening as an opportunity to build stronger relationships with their neighbors and the public safety teams dedicated to the community.

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