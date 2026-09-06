Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Shooting in Arbordale Village

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night in the Arbordale Village neighborhood, located northeast of Forney. Deputies were called to the scene near the intersection of Clear Dusk Lane and Box Elder Road at approx...

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Shooting in Arbordale Village

Authorities report two hospitalized following Saturday evening incident

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night in the Arbordale Village neighborhood, located northeast of Forney. Deputies were called to the scene near the intersection of Clear Dusk Lane and Box Elder Road at approximately 8:00 p.m. upon reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered two victims. Authorities confirmed that one individual sustained a gunshot wound during the incident. A second person also suffered injuries, though officials have not yet specified if those injuries were the result of gunfire. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment. As of Sunday morning, the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has not released the identities of the victims or provided details regarding a potential suspect. The scene remains an active investigation. A heavy law enforcement presence continues to occupy the area, and deputies have requested that residents avoid the vicinity of Clear Dusk Lane and Box Elder Road while investigators process the site. Sheriff’s officials stated that they intend to release further information as the investigation progresses and as it becomes appropriate to do so. This is a developing story. InForney.com will provide updates as more information becomes available from local authorities.