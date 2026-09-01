Forney Man Arrested After Missing Guadalupe County Teen Found Safe

An 18-year-old man is in custody following a multi-agency investigation that led authorities from the I-35 corridor to Kaufman County, where a missing teenager was recovered safely late last week.Blake D. Teal was booked into the Kaufman County Adult Detention Center on charges related to the disapp...

18-Year-Old Arrested After Missing Guadalupe County Teen Found Safe

An 18-year-old man is in custody following a multi-agency investigation that led authorities from the I-35 corridor to Kaufman County, where a missing teenager was recovered safely late last week.

Blake D. Teal was booked into the Kaufman County Adult Detention Center on charges related to the disappearance of a juvenile from Guadalupe County. According to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), investigators identified Teal as the individual the teenager had met online shortly before she was reported as a runaway on July 22 from a residence on the 100 block of Hancock Lane, southeast of New Braunfels.

Teal is currently facing charges of sexual assault of a child and harboring a runaway. He remains in custody awaiting extradition to Guadalupe County.

Digital Investigation Leads to Kaufman County

The teenager’s family alerted authorities to her online interactions, prompting a monthslong investigation by the GCSO’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit. Utilizing subpoenas and search warrants for social media data, detectives tracked the pair’s movements. Surveillance footage obtained by investigators captured the teen and Teal together at a New Braunfels pawn shop just days after she was reported missing, providing a critical timeline that eventually led deputies to the Forney area.

“Predators who exploit and prey on children will be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Guadalupe County Sheriff Joshua Ray. The sheriff emphasized that the department is prioritizing the investigation of child sexual exploitation and the recovery of missing juveniles.

Legal Context and Penalties

As the investigation continues, Teal faces significant legal exposure. In Texas, sexual assault of a child is a second-degree felony, punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Under state law, consent is not a valid legal defense when involving individuals under the age of 17. Additionally, the charge of harboring a runaway is a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a potential penalty of up to one year in jail and a $4,000 fine for any adult who knowingly hides a minor from their parents or law enforcement.

Authorities have confirmed that the teenager, who has been reunited with her family, faces no criminal liability, as Texas law classifies running away as a status offense rather than a crime for minors.

A Growing Trend in Online Enticement

The arrest of Teal highlights a broader, concerning trend in digital child exploitation. According to data from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, CyberTipline reports of online enticement have seen a significant increase in recent years. Roughly one in six missing children cases handled by the organization is estimated to involve elements of sex trafficking or online enticement.

Local law enforcement agencies, including those in Kaufman and Guadalupe counties, have increasingly relied on multi-agency task forces and digital forensics to combat these cross-jurisdictional crimes. The GCSO indicated that the investigation remains active and additional evidence may be gathered as they continue to process digital devices seized during the case.

This is a developing story. InForney.com will provide updates as more information becomes available.