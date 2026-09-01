As Summer Ends, Officials Urge Forney Drivers to Choose Sobriety

For many in Kaufman County, Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial conclusion of summer. It is a time for backyard barbecues, final trips to the lake, and gathering with friends. However, state officials are warning that this period of celebration has historically become one of the deadliest times o...

As Summer Ends, Officials Urge Forney Drivers to Choose Sobriety

For many in Kaufman County, Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial conclusion of summer. It is a time for backyard barbecues, final trips to the lake, and gathering with friends. However, state officials are warning that this period of celebration has historically become one of the deadliest times on Texas roads.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has announced that it is supporting increased law enforcement efforts across the state from August 14 through September 7. The initiative aims to curb the rising trend of impaired driving, which tends to spike significantly during the holiday weekend.

The Human Cost of Impaired Driving

The statistics from last year’s holiday weekend are stark. During that period, 57 percent of all crash fatalities in Texas were linked to drug or alcohol use, resulting in 26 deaths in less than four days. On average, a person was killed by an impaired driver every three hours throughout that weekend.

Behind these figures are families forever changed by preventable tragedies. Among those lost was Jennifer Chavis, a Harris County deputy constable and military veteran. In April 2022, Chavis was killed in the line of duty when an impaired driver struck her patrol vehicle. Her mother, Tanya Childress, continues to speak out about the ripple effects of that decision.

"I still wait by the phone for my daughter’s call at night, letting me know she made it home safe," Childress said. "Her young son is now growing up without a mother. Her siblings must now go through life without their big sister and best friend. And all of this could have been avoided if the other driver had not made the thoughtless and selfish choice to drive while impaired."

Planning Ahead is the Only Safe Option

TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams emphasized that impaired driving extends beyond alcohol consumption. Cannabis, certain prescription medications, and even over-the-counter cold medicines can significantly impair a driver’s judgment and motor functions.

"There is never a good reason to drive impaired. You always have options," Williams said. "Texans look out for one another. If you are celebrating Labor Day, make the choice that protects your friends, your neighbors and every other person on the road: arrange your ride before you start."

State officials are encouraging residents to utilize rideshare services, public transit, or to designate a sober driver before the festivities begin. The most effective safety plan is one established before any substances are consumed.

Increased Enforcement on Local Roads

In conjunction with the national campaign sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, TxDOT is providing grant funding to local law enforcement agencies to increase patrols and monitoring for impaired drivers through September 7.

As part of its "Drive Sober. No Regrets." campaign, TxDOT is also deploying a specialized mobile display—a retrofitted beverage delivery truck—to travel across the state. The display features interactive activities designed to demonstrate the dangers of impairment and the importance of responsible planning.

This effort is a central component of the broader "Drive like a Texan" initiative, which encourages drivers to prioritize kindness and courtesy on the road. For more information on how to stay safe this holiday season, residents can visit DriveLikeATexan.com.