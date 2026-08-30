Studies Show Forney’s Proposed YMCA Can Reduce Juvenile Crime

FORNEY, Texas — In Kaufman County and Forney, the signs of rapid suburban growth are ubiquitous: master-planned subdivisions, newly paved roads, increased traffic, and strip malls blooming along U.S. 80. With more than 30 percent of Forney’s population under the age of 18, the speed of home building has vastly outpaced civic infrastructure. Forney has become a thriving bedroom community, an area defined by rooftops, yet lacking the third spaces necessary to support its teenage population.

With growth comes crime, and Forney has seen a series series of high-profile teen disturbances that demand public action. Law Enforcement is one part of the answer, but what does the research show about crime and after school activities and facilities? Could a YMCA be part of a smart on crime approach? InForney did the research and the results may surprise you.

The Empirical Case for Youth Facilities

While critics often view community centers as optional amenities, decades of empirical criminological research suggest otherwise: structured youth facilities serve as a direct mechanism to suppress juvenile delinquency.

According to data compiled by Fight Crime: Invest in Kids—a national anti-crime organization representing more than 5,000 police chiefs, sheriffs, and prosecutors—the peak window for youth crime is not midnight. On school days, 26 percent of all juvenile crime occurs between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., the unsupervised stretch of time before working parents return home. Many parents in Forney work until 5pm, and may be commuting from Dallas. This period, between 2-6pm is a time when many children are not supervised while the parents are away. A public third space like a Y would help fill this supervision deficit.

Data-Driven Results

What does the data show? Published studies demonstrate that filling these afternoon hours with structured activities significantly reduces crime:

California Juvenile Crime Prevention Demonstration Project: A multi-site study evaluating after-school programs across 12 high-risk communities found that participating youth saw arrests cut in half, while vandalism and theft dropped by two-thirds, and violent acts fell by more than 50 percent.

Public Housing Youth Center Impact: Research evaluating community youth clubs in public housing developments documented a 13 percent drop in local juvenile arrests, a 12.5 percent drop in vandalism, and a 22 percent reduction in police-reported drug activity compared to developments without dedicated youth space.

University of Chicago Crime Lab Evaluation: A randomized controlled trial evaluating structured youth mentorship and sports programming (the Becoming a Man project) found a 44 percent decrease in violent crime arrests among participating teenagers.

Law enforcement leaders across Texas and the nation frequently cite these metrics to advocate for local investment. "When it comes to the advantages of new approaches that have been shown to be effective, we should join partners who can help children from turning to crime in the first place," said Bell County, Texas District Attorney Henry Garza in a report for Fight Crime: Invest in Kids.

The Public Safety Dividend

Economic research underscores the long-term financial benefits of these investments. The Afterschool Alliance estimates that every $1 invested in quality after-school youth programs saves $3 in downstream costs related to juvenile justice, property damage, and emergency response.

As exurbs across Texas grapple with youth population booms, Forney's YMCA initiative represents more than suburban beautification. The research indicates it is a battle-tested public safety strategy.

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