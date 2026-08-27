Emergency Crews Battle Rapidly Spreading Grass Fire in Van Zandt County

Published: August 27, 2026 By Michael Robbins
Emergency Crews Battle Rapidly Spreading Grass Fire in Van Zandt County

Emergency responders are currently working to contain a fast-moving grass fire in Van Zandt County that has forced evacuations. The blaze, identified by officials as the Corky Fire, was reported near the intersection of Van Zandt County Road 3406 and Highway 64, approximately 50 miles east of Dallas...

Emergency Crews Battle Rapidly Spreading Grass Fire in Van Zandt County

Firefighters Fight Corky Fire Threatens Homes Near Highway 64

Emergency responders are currently working to contain a fast-moving grass fire in Van Zandt County that has forced evacuations. The blaze, identified by officials as the Corky Fire, was reported near the intersection of Van Zandt County Road 3406 and Highway 64, approximately 50 miles east of Dallas.

As of 5:45 p.m. Thursday, the fire had consumed an estimated 150 acres. Authorities reported that containment stands at approximately 5 percent at that point in time The rapid spread of the fire through the area has placed multiple residential properties directly in its path, prompting immediate evacuations for residents in the immediate vicinity.

Status of Response Efforts

The Myrtle Springs Volunteer Fire Department is leading a multi-agency response to the incident. Aerial support has been deployed to the scene, with helicopter water drops scheduled to assist ground crews in their suppression efforts. Coordination between state and local agencies remains ongoing as the situation evolves.

Public Safety and Road Closures

The Department of Public Safety has officially closed Highway 64 to facilitate the movement of emergency vehicles and to allow for water replenishment operations. Dense smoke is currently obscuring visibility on several neighboring county roads, creating significant hazards for motorists.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area entirely to allow first responders room to maneuver. Residents located near Van Zandt County Road 3416 are asked to remain on high alert as the fire continues to push west toward their area.

If you observe fire approaching your property or if you are in the path of the blaze, officials state you should evacuate immediately. Residents are encouraged to report any new developments by calling 911 or notifying a firefighter on the scene.

Photos: Myrtle Springs Volunteer Fire Department

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