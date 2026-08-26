Two Arrested Following Narcotics Search Warrant Execution in Terrell

TERRELL, TX — Two individuals were taken into custody on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant by the Terrell Police Department. Members of the department’s Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team conducted the operation at a residence located in the 500 block of Gre...

Two Arrested Following Narcotics Search Warrant Execution in Terrell

Police seize suspected methamphetamine during Wednesday raid

TERRELL, TX — Two individuals were taken into custody on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant by the Terrell Police Department. Members of the department’s Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team conducted the operation at a residence located in the 500 block of Greenwood Street.

Details of the Arrests

During the search of the premises, authorities reportedly discovered approximately 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Following the discovery, officers arrested the two individuals present at the scene:

Ronnie Wayne Brown, 49, of Terrell: Brown is charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Penalty Group 1, ≥4 grams <200 grams), a first-degree felony. In addition to the new charge, Brown was taken into custody on outstanding warrants, including a parole violation from Pardon and Parole and an assault charge involving a family member out of Harris County.

Taylor Rose Edwards, 28, of Quinlan: Edwards is also charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Penalty Group 1, ≥4 grams <200 grams), a first-degree felony.

Ongoing Investigation

The Terrell Police Department stated that the operation is part of an ongoing effort to address the distribution of illegal narcotics within the community. In a statement, the department emphasized its commitment to investigating narcotics activity and holding those involved accountable.

As of this report, the investigation remains active. Further details regarding bail amounts and scheduled court appearances have not yet been released. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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