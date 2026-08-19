Kaufman County Commissioners Deny Developer Appeal, Reappoint Fire Marshal in Busy Session

Kaufman County Commissioners met Aug. 18, 2026, denying an appeal from developer Daves Ranch Terrell, LP to bypass new subdivision regulations after county staff cited a lack of progress. The Court reappointed Michael Taylor as Fire Marshal, approved FY 2027 juvenile detention contracts, and accepted a DA grant. Commissioners also rejected over-budget HVAC and plumbing bids, awarded a water tank truck contract, and received an update on senior services from NCTCOG.

KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman County Commissioners’ Court tackled a packed agenda during Tuesday’s regular meeting, denying a land developer’s request to bypass updated county regulations, approving key service contracts, and reappointing long-serving Fire Marshal Charles "Michael" Taylor.

Presided over by County Judge Jakie Allen, the court made quick work of several routine items before diving into a contentious public hearing regarding a housing development project in Terrell.

Developer's Request Denied Following Debate

The main highlight of Tuesday's meeting was an appeal from developer Patrick Nganga of Daves Ranch Terrell, LP. Nganga appeared before commissioners to challenge a determination by Kaufman County Development Services that his project’s February 2023 Construction Release had expired. The ruling meant the project would be required to restart under the county’s updated 2026 Subdivision and Land Development Regulations rather than the 2021 rules under which it was originally planned.

Nganga argued that continuous physical work—including roadway grading, utility coordination, and drainage work—had been performed on the property, satisfying Section 6.04 of county regulations regarding ongoing development. "We are not asking for special treatment or for the county to waive any safety or engineering standards," Nganga stated during his presentation. "We are simply asking for the opportunity to complete the project under the approved plans."

However, Kaufman County Development Services Director Monique Hunter pushed back, presenting drone footage and a timeline detailing persistent communication breakdowns, missing documentation, and a lack of substantial construction progress over the past 18 months. Hunter noted that while minimal equipment had been spotted on-site, no active building permits were active, and the developer had failed to file for formal construction extensions.

Following additional testimony from environmental staff regarding unpermitted site disturbances near local waterways, Precinct 3 Commissioner Kelly Lane made a motion to deny the developer’s appeal, which was seconded by Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Moore. The court voted unanimously to sustain the Development Services decision.

Fire Marshal Reappointed to New Term

In personnel matters, the Commissioners’ Court unanimously voted to reappoint Charles Taylor as the Kaufman County Fire Marshal, effective August 23, 2026. Taylor, who goes by his middle name, Michael, presented a brief two-year review highlighting his department’s growth and achievements. Over the past two years, the Fire Marshal’s office generated nearly $1 million in permit fees, conducted over 3,000 commercial inspections, and investigated more than 3,200 fire calls. Taylor also highlighted his team’s assistance to neighboring jurisdictions, including the City of Mesquite, Henderson County, and Hunt County, on major arson and fatality fire investigations. "It's been an absolute honor and privilege to serve Kaufman County," Taylor said. "We've expanded our reputation, and neighboring agencies look to us for expertise during critical investigations."

Senior Services, Bids, and Grants

Earlier in the meeting, Doni Green, Director of Aging Programs for the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), briefed commissioners on regional services provided to older adults and family caregivers. Green noted that NCTCOG passed through nearly $700,000 to Senior Connect during Fiscal Year 2025, funding tens of thousands of meals and transportation trips via STAR Transit for Kaufman County seniors. She also announced that an additional $1 million in supplemental funding would be allocated across the region to help local providers expand meal services before the end of the current fiscal year.

In other business, the court:

Approved FY 2027 contracts for juvenile detention facilities and contract service providers presented by the Juvenile Probation Department.

Approved the final renewal of Bid 24-12 for Roadside Mowing with no price increase.

Voted to reject all proposals for annual building HVAC and plumbing services (RFPs 2026-001, 2026-007, and 2026-008) due to bids significantly exceeding the budget. The court authorized purchasing staff to re-solicit bids for HVAC services only.

Awarded Bid 2026-009 to Kirby Smith for the immediate purchase of a water tank truck.

Accepted a three-year federal grant from the OJP FY 2026 Special Attorneys Program on behalf of the Kaufman County District Attorney’s Office, covering June 2026 through May 2029.

Approved routine line-item budget transfers, juror payments, payroll, and county claims as presented by the County Auditor’s Office.

The meeting was adjourned following the approval of the financial reports.