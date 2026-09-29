Terrell Police Seek Public Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspects

The Terrell Police Department is currently working to identify individuals involved in separate theft incidents at two major retail locations. Authorities are asking members of the community to review available evidence and contact investigators if they have information regarding these cases. Invest...

Terrell Police Seek Public Assistance in Identifying Theft Suspects

Retail Thefts Under Investigation at Local Stores

The Terrell Police Department is currently working to identify individuals involved in separate theft incidents at two major retail locations. Authorities are asking members of the community to review available evidence and contact investigators if they have information regarding these cases.

Investigation at Academy Sports and Outdoors

Investigators are looking for a suspect involved in a theft at the Academy Sports and Outdoors located in Terrell. At this time, the individual has not been identified, and official efforts to locate them are ongoing. The department is requesting that anyone who recognizes the person in the provided photograph reach out to Detective Bridges. Information can be shared by calling 464-474-2645 or by sending an email to dbridges@terrelltx.gov. (Photo 1).

Investigation at Home Depot

In a separate matter, the Terrell Police Department is also investigating a theft that occurred at the local Home Depot. Police have not yet identified the suspect involved in this incident and are seeking leads from the public to assist in the investigation. Those who recognize the individual shown in the provided photographs are encouraged to contact Detective Holt at 464-474-2822. Tips can also be submitted via email at mholt@terrelltx.gov. The police department reminds residents that providing any relevant information, no matter how small it may seem, can be vital to resolving these ongoing investigations. (Photos 2 & 3).