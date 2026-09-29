New $6.4 Million EOS Fitness to Anchor Growing Gateway Corridor

Forney, TX - A major new investment is coming to the heart of Forney’s bustling retail corridor. Eōs Fitness, the rapidly expanding high-value, low-price gym chain, has officially announced plans for a massive $6,447,900 facility at the northwest corner of Gateway Boulevard and US Highway 80. This s...

New $6.4 Million EOS Fitness to Anchor Growing Gateway Corridor

Forney, TX - A major new investment is coming to the heart of Forney’s bustling retail corridor. Eōs Fitness, the rapidly expanding high-value, low-price gym chain, has officially announced plans for a massive $6,447,900 facility at the northwest corner of Gateway Boulevard and US Highway 80. This significant development marks another milestone in the city's ongoing economic expansion, promising to provide residents with a premier health and wellness destination.

A Massive Addition to the Gateway District

The new fitness center will encompass a total of 48,122 square feet. The project involves a comprehensive interior renovation of a large retail space, featuring 45,167 square feet on the ground floor and a 2,955-square-foot mezzanine level. Once completed, the facility will house state-of-the-art cardio and strength training zones, functional training turf, locker rooms, saunas, and boutique-style group fitness studios.

While the project promises to bring a significant boost to the local economy and create dozens of new jobs for the area, it also arrives at a time when residents are closely watching the infrastructure of the Gateway corridor. As new businesses continue to flock to this high-traffic intersection near US 80, the city remains focused on managing the resulting flow of vehicles. Local commuters hope that the continued development of this hub will coincide with ongoing efforts to improve traffic connectivity and safety in one of Forney’s most active transit zones.

Timeline and Community Impact

Construction on the site officially commenced on September 1, 2026. The developers, Meadow Ridge Farm, LP, are targeting an aggressive completion date of August 1, 2027. This timeline reflects the rapid pace of development in Kaufman County, as the city works to balance the demand for modern lifestyle amenities with the logistical needs of its growing population.

For many longtime residents, the development of this corner represents the ongoing transformation of the Gateway area, which has quickly evolved from open land into a vibrant commercial engine. By repurposing existing retail space into a hub for community health, Eōs Fitness is positioning itself to be a cornerstone of the Forney fitness scene for years to come.

As the project progresses toward its Summer 2027 opening, inForney.com will continue to provide updates on construction milestones and grand opening details. For now, the $6.4 million investment serves as a clear signal that Forney remains a top-tier destination for major retailers and service providers looking to serve the North Texas market.