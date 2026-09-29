Kemp Resident Faces Felony Drug Charges Following DPS Arrest

Published: September 29, 2026 By Michael Robbins
Kemp Resident Faces Felony Drug Charges Following DPS Arrest

Luis Herrera, 22, of Kemp, was arrested on September 29, 2026, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and prohibited possession of a substance in a correctional facility, according to jail records. The arrest was made by the Texas Department of Public Safety.Herrera was taken into custod...

Kemp Resident Faces Felony Drug Charges Following DPS Arrest

Luis Herrera, 22, of Kemp, was arrested on September 29, 2026, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and prohibited possession of a substance in a correctional facility, according to jail records. The arrest was made by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Herrera was taken into custody following an investigation involving the Kemp Police Department, which serves as the charging agency for both offenses. The most serious charge filed against Herrera is possession of a controlled substance (Penalty Group 2) in an amount greater than or equal to 4 grams but less than 400 grams. For this charge, bail was set at $75,000.

Additionally, Herrera faces a charge for the prohibited possession of a substance or item in a correctional or civil commitment facility. A bond of $25,000 has been set for this second count. Combined, the total bail amount for Herrera is currently set at $100,000.

Following his arrest, Herrera was transported to the Kaufman County facility, where he was booked at 6:34 a.m. on September 29. He is currently being held at the Kaufman County jail, with his housing location listed as C1C-02.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record Details

Name LUIS HERRERA

Age 22

Physical Description Height: 5'09", Weight: 200 lbs, Eyes: BRO, Hair: BLK

Booking Date September 29, 2026

Admit Time 6:34 AM

Primary Arresting Agency Texas Department of Public Safety

Total Charges 2

Total Bond $100,000.00

Charges

Charge: POSS CS PG 2 >= 4G<400G
Bond: $75,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: KEMP PD
Offense Date: 09-28-2026

Charge: PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORR/CIV COM FACILITY
Bond: $25,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: KEMP PD
Offense Date: 09-28-2026

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