Forney Infrastructure Expansion: Gail Wilson Way Extension Paves the Way for New Elementary School

Forney, TX - As the Forney Independent School District continues to manage the rapid growth of our community, a critical infrastructure project is set to break ground. The Gail Wilson Way Extension project, a $3,661,960 investment in local connectivity, will serve as the primary access point for the...

Forney Infrastructure Expansion: Gail Wilson Way Extension Paves the Way for New Elementary School

Forney, TX - As the Forney Independent School District continues to manage the rapid growth of our community, a critical infrastructure project is set to break ground. The Gail Wilson Way Extension project, a $3,661,960 investment in local connectivity, will serve as the primary access point for the upcoming Ed Wilson Elementary School.

Improving Connectivity and Safety

Located at 950 Innovation Way, this project focuses on extending Gail Wilson Way from Innovation Boulevard to FM 740. While the physical footprint of the infrastructure addition spans approximately 1,000 square feet of primary development, the impact on local traffic flow will be significant. By creating a direct route to the new elementary campus, the district aims to streamline school-day traffic, reducing congestion on secondary residential streets and ensuring safer arrival and dismissal procedures for students and faculty.

For residents living in the growing corridors near the Innovation Way area, this extension is a welcome development. Improved roadway access is a vital component of managing Forney’s expansion, ensuring that our public facilities can handle the increased volume that comes with our city's popularity.

Timeline and Development

Construction is slated to begin on May 25, 2025, with an expected completion date of July 13, 2026. This timeline is strategically coordinated to ensure that the roadway is fully operational in time for the opening of the new school. While construction of this magnitude often brings temporary detours, the long-term benefit is a more robust, grid-connected transit system that supports the thriving neighborhoods in the FM 740 vicinity.

A Growing Community

This project is a direct response to the enrollment pressures facing Forney ISD. As Forney continues to transform into a premier destination for families, the necessity for public investment in school infrastructure—and the roads that lead to them—has never been higher. By prioritizing this extension, the district is not only meeting the needs of the immediate school site but is also contributing to the overall master-planned growth of the area.

The Gail Wilson Way Extension represents the collaborative effort required to keep pace with Forney’s development. Residents can look forward to a more efficient commute and a safer, more accessible environment for our youngest learners as the project moves toward its 2026 completion date.