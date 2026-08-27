Devonshire HOA Implements Major Governance Overhaul: New Leasing and Nuisance Policies Explained

Published: August 27, 2026 By InForneyLegalNews
Devonshire HOA Implements Major Governance Overhaul: New Leasing and Nuisance Policies Explained

Homeowners in the North Forney community of Devonshire are navigating a significant shift in neighborhood governance. Following the formal filing of the Fourth Amendment to the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions, and Restrictions (CC&Rs) in Kaufman County, the Devonshire Homeowners Association (HOA) has enacted a series of stringent new regulations. These updates, designed to prioritize an owner-occupied community structure and protect long-term property values, introduce substantial changes to rental policies, administrative requirements, and nuisance enforcement.

Key Provisions of the Fourth Amendment

The updated guidelines impact both current landlords and those considering renting their properties in the future. Key highlights include:

  • 10% Leasing Cap: The community now enforces a 10% cap on total rental properties. Once this threshold is met, the HOA will implement a first-come, first-served waitlist system.

  • Two-Year Residency Requirement: Property owners must now live in their home for 24 consecutive months before becoming eligible to lease the property, a significant increase from the previous 12-month policy.

  • Registration and Fees: Landlords are required to register all leases with the management office, provide a copy of the lease agreement, and pay a $300 annual administrative fee. Please note that existing leases must be reported no later than October 16, 2026.

  • Stricter Penalties: To ensure compliance, the HOA has authorized fines of up to $500 per day for failure to register a rental property.

  • Tenant Amenity Access: Access to community pools and facilities for tenants is now contingent upon the submission of a "Delegation of Privileges" form and payment of a $100 fee by the homeowner.

  • Exemptions: Current active leases recorded prior to the amendment remain grandfathered until the property changes ownership. Additionally, rent-free occupancy by immediate family members—including parents, children, and spouses—remains exempt from the leasing cap.

Policy Comparison Summary

Policy Category Previous Rule Updated Rule (Fourth Amendment) Owner Residency 1 Year (12 Months) 2 Years (24 Months) Leasing Cap Uncapped 10% Cap with Waitlist Admin & Amenity Fees Standard Registration $300/yr Admin + $100 Tenant Amenity Fee Non-Compliance General Violations Up to $500/day for Unreported Leases

Expanded Nuisance and Safety Regulations

Beyond leasing, the Fourth Amendment grants the Board of Directors broader authority to maintain neighborhood standards and community safety:

  • Enhanced Nuisance Enforcement: The association now explicitly prohibits excessive noise, foul odors, outdoor trash burning, and the use of fireworks. Furthermore, vehicle assembly or repairs visible from the street are restricted to a 12-hour limit.

  • Disciplinary Measures: The board is authorized to address illegal, offensive, or harassing conduct through immediate fines or the suspension of amenity privileges, streamlining the enforcement process.

  • Security Disclaimer: The amendment clarifies that community access gates and other security measures are not guaranteed safety services. Homeowners are advised that they assume individual risk regarding personal and property protection.

Homeowners are encouraged to review these changes in detail. To submit rental documentation or for further clarification on the new policies, please contact the Devonshire HOA management office or reference the official materials distributed via community mailings.

Documents

Devonshire HOA Rules

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