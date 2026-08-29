Inforney Interview- Mayor Jason Roberson Discussed YMCA, Bond, and the Future of Forney

As Forney experiences a period of unprecedented expansion—with a population surge exceeding 80% since 2020 to more than 40,000 residents—city leaders are facing the critical task of scaling public services and infrastructure. To address the needs of this rapidly growing community, Mayor Jason Roberson is championing a proposed 60,000-square-foot combined complex, featuring a 20,000-square-foot public library and a 40,000-square-foot YMCA recreation center.

In this exclusive interview with InForney, Mayor Roberson details how this project aims to bridge the infrastructure gap and support the city’s long-term vitality.

1. Development & Community Impact

InForney: U.S. Census data shows Forney’s population has expanded by over 80% since 2020. How does this proposed 60,000-square-foot complex address the infrastructure strain caused by that rapid growth?

Mayor Roberson: To be clear, we didn’t create the infrastructure strain. From 2017 to May 2021, previous Councils approved enough housing for more than 13,000 future residents. We’re experiencing the results of previous decisions. In short, new residents were invited to our city without enough retail or sales tax sources to support the pending infrastructure demand. Since I was elected mayor in May 2023, we have been aggressive and intentional in reshaping our retail landscape and growing our sales tax base.

Forney’s growth has been extraordinary, and the challenge before us is making sure our quality of life keeps pace with that growth. We have added tens of thousands of residents in just a few years, but many of the public facilities serving our families were designed for a much smaller Forney. This project is about closing that infrastructure gap.

A 60,000-square-foot library and recreation center would give our residents something we simply do not have today — a modern, centralized public space that serves people across generations. It would expand access to books, technology and educational resources while also providing recreation, programming, meeting space and opportunities for our children, families and seniors to connect.

This is particularly important because Forney is a young, family-oriented community. More than 30 percent of our residents are under 18, so as we talk about infrastructure, we cannot limit that conversation to roads, water and public safety. Those investments are essential, but so are the places that support education, recreation, families and community life.

Ultimately, we are planning for the Forney we are becoming, not the Forney we used to be. Rapid growth creates pressure, but it also gives us an opportunity to be intentional about the kind of city we want to build. This facility is part of creating the civic infrastructure necessary to maintain a high quality of life as Forney continues to grow.

InForney: Forney remains one of the few fast-growing North Texas cities without a dedicated public library facility. What specific educational resources, technology access, and workforce tools will the 20,000-square-foot library bring to local families?

Mayor Roberson: That’s really up to our future library board to decide. Much has been reported about the impact of early-literacy and reading programs on our children, which in turn makes our school district even stronger. However, I also want this library to serve adults who are trying to improve their economic opportunities. That means public computers and high-speed internet, workforce-development resources, résumé and job-search assistance, career and continuing-education programs, and spaces where residents can learn new technology and digital skills. That complements the work already happening in Forney to prepare our workforce for growing industries such as technology, engineering, healthcare, distribution and manufacturing.

Most importantly, a public library is one of the few places in a community where access is not determined by your income. A child who needs internet access to finish an assignment, a parent who wants to improve their digital skills, a senior learning how to use new technology, or someone applying for their next job should all have a place where they can get the tools and assistance they need.

So, when we talk about building a library, we're not simply talking about shelves of books. We're talking about building an education and opportunity center for the entire community — a place where a Forney resident can walk through the door looking for information and walk out better prepared for what comes next.

InForney: What specific amenities will the 40,000-square-foot YMCA offer residents who currently travel to surrounding cities for sports and fitness?

Mayor Roberson: The YMCA has a strong, proven reputation for creating structured recreation, fitness and youth sports opportunities that strengthen families and communities. Our goal with this 40,000-square-foot facility is to bring that same model to Forney—giving our residents access to indoor sports, fitness, training and organized programming right here at home instead of having to travel to surrounding communities. As the design and programming are finalized, we’ll be able to provide more specifics about individual amenities, but the larger objective is clear: give Forney families more opportunities to be active, connected and engaged in their own community.

2. Public Safety & Academic Research

InForney: Research from the Journal of Cultural Economics suggests that new libraries can lead to reductions in local crime. What is your perspective on the public safety benefits of this project?

Mayor Roberson: One of the most important things we can do for our young people is give them safe, positive places to go and constructive ways to spend their time. Research has long shown the value of supervised, enriching after-school environments, and the YMCA model specifically combines physical activity with academic enrichment, mentorship, leadership development and social connection.

As Forney grows, we have to grow the opportunities available to our children and teenagers as well. The YMCA and library can give them a place after school and during the summer to study, exercise, participate in sports, access technology, interact with positive adult role models and simply belong. If we want to reduce juvenile crime, we can't focus only on what we're trying to keep young people from doing. We also have to give them something positive to do and a place where they can thrive.

3. Election Timing & Strategic Priorities

InForney: The city council placed the YMCA and library bond on the November ballot. Is there a benefit to voting now versus waiting until May 2027?

Mayor Roberson: First, I would offer one correction to the premise of the question: there is no dedicated Public Safety Bond scheduled for May. In fact, we may have an opportunity to accomplish our public safety goals without the need for another bond election.

As for the library and YMCA, I don't see a particular benefit to delaying the question until May 2027. The City Council has placed the proposed combined facility on the November ballot, which gives us more than two months to make sure residents have the facts, understand the proposal and can make the decision that best fits them and their families.

November also gives us the benefit of a general election with significant voter interest, including the U.S. Senate race. I want as many Forney residents as possible participating in a decision of this magnitude. Ultimately, our job is to provide the information and let the voters decide.