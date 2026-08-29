Budget Season and Infrastructure Upgrades Top Agenda for September 1 City Council Meeting

As Forney continues to navigate its rapid expansion within the DFW growth corridor, city officials are set to address a busy slate of fiscal and infrastructure matters at the upcoming City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. The meeting, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall Annex, will...

Budget Season and Infrastructure Upgrades Top Agenda for September 1 City Council Meeting

As Forney continues to navigate its rapid expansion within the DFW growth corridor, city officials are set to address a busy slate of fiscal and infrastructure matters at the upcoming City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. The meeting, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the City Hall Annex, will focus heavily on the proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget and long-term utility planning.

Fiscal Year 2027 Budget and Tax Rate Discussion

The centerpiece of the evening is the ongoing transition into the new fiscal year. Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed FY 2027 budget for both the City of Forney and the Forney Economic Development Corporation (EDC). Following the hearing, the Council is slated to consider the formal adoption of the budget, which takes effect October 1, 2026.

A critical component of this discussion is the proposed ad valorem tax rate. According to the city’s Taxpayer Impact Statement, the proposed rate of $0.441281 per $100 valuation would bring the annual property tax bill for a median-valued homestead ($344,691) to $1,521, an increase from the current $1,453.

Infrastructure and Public Utility Projects

Growth requires robust infrastructure, and the Council will review several key projects aimed at supporting the city’s increasing population:

Water Storage Expansion: A public hearing is scheduled regarding the use of dedicated park land to construct a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water storage tank. This project is a vital step in ensuring adequate water pressure and supply for Forney’s growing residential and commercial sectors.

Grayhawk Lift Station: The Council will consider a second change order for the ongoing decommissioning of the Grayhawk Lift Station, a project essential for modernizing the city’s wastewater management systems.

Technology Upgrades: A new agreement with Motorola Solutions is up for approval, aimed at upgrading the city’s platform and systems to improve municipal operational efficiency.

Public Safety and Personnel

The City is also prioritizing its partnerships with local public safety organizations. The agenda includes the approval of "Meet and Confer" agreements for both the Forney Professional Firefighters’ Association and the Forney Police Association for the upcoming fiscal year. Additionally, the Council will consider new ordinances to establish a Fire Department Cost Recovery Program and an Emergency Medical Service (EMS) training fee, both designed to ensure the sustainability of city emergency services.

Executive Session: Focus on Data Centers

Following the public portion of the meeting, the Council will move into an executive session to discuss sensitive matters, including legal consultations regarding "Data Centers." As Forney continues to attract significant industrial and commercial interest, these discussions reflect the city's ongoing efforts to manage large-scale economic development projects that could bring further investment and jobs to the region.

How to Participate

Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting at 101 E. Main Street to share their feedback during the Open Forum. The full agenda, including the proposed budget documents and tax rate calculations, is available on the City of Forney website.

Stay tuned to inForney.com for post-meeting updates on these critical developments and how they impact our community’s future.