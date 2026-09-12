Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Reports High Volume of Activity for August

Published: September 12, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Reports High Volume of Activity for August

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has released its operational data for August 2026, providing a snapshot of the work performed by deputies and support staff across the county. The figures highlight a busy period for local law enforcement, characterized by thousands of calls for service and signif...

Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office Reports High Volume of Activity for August

A Look at Recent Law Enforcement Metrics

The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has released its operational data for August 2026, providing a snapshot of the work performed by deputies and support staff across the county. The figures highlight a busy period for local law enforcement, characterized by thousands of calls for service and significant proactive efforts in neighborhood security. According to the report, the Sheriff’s Office managed a total of 9,297 calls for service throughout the month. Of those, 3,827 were identified as 911 calls, underscoring the ongoing demand for emergency response resources in our growing region.

Proactive Patrols and Traffic Enforcement

A significant portion of the agency’s monthly activity was dedicated to proactive measures aimed at deterring criminal activity. Deputies conducted 5,649 extra patrols and security checks during August. These checks are a staple of community policing, often involving increased visibility in residential neighborhoods and at local business centers to ensure the safety of Kaufman County residents. In addition to security patrols, traffic enforcement remained a consistent priority. Deputies conducted 600 traffic stops during the month as part of their efforts to maintain road safety and address moving violations throughout the county.

Property Recovery and Jail Operations

Beyond street-level patrols, the department reported success in investigative and recovery efforts. The Sheriff’s Office successfully recovered $743,667 in property during August. This figure reflects the ongoing work of investigators to resolve theft cases and return assets to their rightful owners. The data also provides insight into the county’s detention operations. During the month of August, 551 individuals were booked into the Kaufman County Jail. During the same period, 493 inmates were released, while deputies made 173 total arrests across the jurisdiction. These monthly reports serve as a barometer for the operational tempo of the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office. As the county continues to experience rapid development and population growth, the volume of these calls and the demand for law enforcement services remain key indicators for residents and local officials alike.

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