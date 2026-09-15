City of Forney Launches New Online Portal for Public Information Requests

Effective September 14, the City of Forney has transitioned to JustFOIA, a new, streamlined online portal designed to simplify the public information request process. This update provides residents with an intuitive, easy-to-navigate interface and precise request categories, ensuring that inquiries ...

City of Forney Launches New Online Portal for Public Information Requests

Effective September 14, the City of Forney has transitioned to JustFOIA, a new, streamlined online portal designed to simplify the public information request process. This update provides residents with an intuitive, easy-to-navigate interface and precise request categories, ensuring that inquiries are routed efficiently to the appropriate City department.

All new public information requests should now be submitted through the City’s official Open Government webpage: Requesting Public Records.

Understanding the Public Information Act

The City of Forney adheres to Chapter 552 of the Texas Government Code, known as the Public Information Act. This framework ensures that records pertaining to the operation of the City remain transparent and accessible to the public through a systematic, centralized process.

While the Act mandates that the City provide prompt access to records, certain documents may be legally exempt from disclosure. For a comprehensive overview of your rights and the City’s responsibilities, please review the Public Information Act guidelines. Please note that depending on the volume of records requested, additional processing time may be required.

The City Council has designated the City Secretary as the public information coordinator, serving as the single point of contact for all incoming requests.

Procedures for Submitting Requests

To ensure your request is processed effectively, please keep the following guidelines in mind:

Specificity: Requests must be made in writing and should clearly describe the records sought, including specific dates or date ranges to establish search parameters.

Nature of Requests: The Act applies to existing documents. The City is not required to create new information, conduct legal research, answer questions, or fulfill ongoing, periodic requests.

Clarification: The City may contact you if a request requires clarification to ensure accuracy.

Requests must be submitted during standard business hours (Monday–Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) via the following authorized methods. Please note: Facsimile (fax) requests will not be accepted.

Approved Submission Methods:

Online Portal: Public Information Request Portal Email: citysecretary@forneytx.gov Mail: City Secretary’s Office, P. O. Box 826, Forney, TX 75126 Hand Delivery: City Secretary’s Office, 401 Pinson Road, Forney, TX 75126

2025/2026 Processing Schedule

While the City of Forney operates on a four-day work week (Monday–Thursday), public information requests are managed according to the following schedule, excluding City and State-recognized holidays:

Monday–Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (City offices are closed to the public, but this is recognized as a City business day for processing purposes.)

For a complete list of non-processing days, please view the Holiday Schedule.