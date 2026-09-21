Federal Indictments Reveal Conspiracy to Place Disgraced Educator in Forney ISD Classroom

Published: September 21, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Federal Indictments Reveal Conspiracy to Place Disgraced Educator in Forney ISD Classroom

FORNEY, Texas — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a former Forney Independent School District elementary school principal and a teacher, alleging the two orchestrated a calculated scheme to conceal a history of child abuse allegations to secure a special education position with...

Federal Indictments Reveal Conspiracy to Place Disgraced Educator in Forney ISD Classroom

Former Elementary Principal and Teacher Face Charges Following Fraudulent Hiring Scheme

FORNEY, Texas — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a former Forney Independent School District elementary school principal and a teacher, alleging the two orchestrated a calculated scheme to conceal a history of child abuse allegations to secure a special education position within the district.

The indictment, announced September 18, charges Michael Raymond Roell, who has also operated under the name Johnathan Michael, and Wendy Bailey, the former principal of Crosby Elementary School, with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and six counts of wire fraud. According to federal officials, the charges stem from a sophisticated effort to bypass district hiring safeguards. Investigators allege that Bailey used her administrative authority to promote Roell’s candidacy and facilitate his hiring despite being aware of his past misconduct at another school district.

Roell was previously employed by Garland ISD, where he faced accusations of indecency with a child in 2016. Those allegations involved claims that he touched a student inappropriately and monitored a student while they were using the restroom. Following his departure from that district, Roell changed his name to Johnathan Michael and applied for a position in Forney. Federal prosecutors allege that Bailey actively participated in the hiring process for the special education role, ensuring that Roell’s application moved forward while his background and true identity were obscured from the district’s screening protocols. Roell was hired by Forney ISD in 2025 at an annual salary of approximately $67,700. He remained in the classroom until May 2026, when he was arrested by the Texas Rangers on state charges related to felony child abuse and grooming. Roell has been held in federal custody since August 27.

In a statement provided to local media outlets, Forney ISD officials confirmed they are continuing to cooperate with federal and state authorities. Because this remains an active law enforcement matter, the district has offered limited comment on the specific internal processes that allowed the hiring to occur.

The legal stakes for both defendants are significant. If convicted, Bailey and Roell each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. The case has sent shockwaves through the Forney community, raising urgent questions regarding the efficacy of background checks and the oversight of hiring practices within the school district. As the judicial process moves forward, parents and residents are closely watching for further details.

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