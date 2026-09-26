Downtown Forney Prepares for Annual Brews on Bois D’Arc Festival

Downtown Forney is set to transform this weekend as the city hosts its annual Brews on Bois D’Arc festival. The community event, scheduled for Saturday, September 26, invites residents to gather in the heart of the city for an evening of local culture, music, and commerce.The festivities are slated ...

Downtown Forney Prepares for Annual Brews on Bois D’Arc Festival

Downtown Forney is set to transform this weekend as the city hosts its annual Brews on Bois D’Arc festival. The community event, scheduled for Saturday, September 26, invites residents to gather in the heart of the city for an evening of local culture, music, and commerce.

Event Details and Schedule

The festivities are slated to run from 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Organizers have curated a diverse program that highlights local craft breweries alongside a variety of artisan vendors and food trucks. The event is designed to appeal to a wide range of attendees, offering both adult-oriented attractions and family-friendly activities.

Family Activities and Entertainment

For families attending the festival, the city has organized a dedicated Kids Zone. This area will feature complimentary activities including face painting and various yard games. A highlight for many attendees will be the return of the pickle eating contest, a staple of the event that draws a significant crowd each year.

In addition to the games, the festival will feature a live music lineup throughout the evening. The performances serve as the backdrop for the outdoor gathering, providing a soundtrack for those browsing local goods or participating in the beer tastings.

Planning Your Visit

City officials recommend that attendees review the event logistics to ensure a smooth experience. With a large turnout expected, residents are encouraged to consult the official event map and schedule ahead of time. This information, along with frequently asked questions regarding parking and the beer tasting process, is available through the official city channels.

Whether you are a craft beer enthusiast or looking for a way to enjoy the evening with your family, the festival offers an opportunity to support local businesses while engaging with the Forney community. Organizers look forward to seeing residents in Downtown Forney this Saturday as the city celebrates another year of the Brews on Bois D’Arc tradition.