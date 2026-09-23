The THC Trap: Why Your Legal Vape Pen Could Lead to a Felony Charge

By Robert Guest, Partner- Guest and Gray Law Firm

A Felony for a Vape Pen?

Every week in my practice, I meet residents of Kaufman County who are in complete shock. They sit in my office, stunned to learn that they are facing a felony charge—not for a violent crime or a major theft, but for a simple THC vape pen.

For years, a legal gray area regarding hemp allowed vape stores to spring up across the state, meeting local demand while attempting to comply with evolving statutes. And let’s be honest: Texans enjoy THC products. My clients are rarely "criminals" in the traditional sense; they are hardworking neighbors, students, and parents who happened to get pulled over on Highway 80 or I-20. They are good people who simply do not belong in felony court.

The Disconnect Between Law and Reality

Our state’s current THC laws are, in my view, both inane and immoral. By effectively criminalizing products that are sold openly in local smoke shops, we aren't protecting the public; we are simply pushing consumers back toward the black market. As an economics major, I learned early on that demand creates supply. Kaufman County residents demand these products, regardless of the state's stance.

The trouble often begins with a routine traffic stop. Many consumers assume that because they purchased their vape from a local storefront, it must be legal. They assume that if they are caught, the worst-case scenario is a traffic ticket or a minor misdemeanor. Unfortunately, they are wrong.

The Hard Truth About Texas Law

Texas law treats leafy marijuana and THC oil with drastically different levels of severity:

Leafy Marijuana: If an officer finds a small baggie of plant material in your car, it is generally charged as a Class B misdemeanor—a low-level offense.

THC Concentrate: Liquid THC—the concentrate found in vape cartridges, oils, and wax—is classified under Penalty Group 2 of the Texas Health and Safety Code. Under state law, possession of any amount of liquid THC, no matter how small, is a State Jail Felony.

If you have a half-empty vape cartridge in your cup holder, you aren’t looking at a citation. You are looking at a permanent felony arrest record, 180 days to two years in state jail, up to a $10,000 fine, and the loss of constitutional rights, including the right to vote and own firearms.

Wasted Resources and Misplaced Priorities

Unlike some jurisdictions, Kaufman County routinely pursues these charges. Grand juries here frequently return felony indictments for single vape cartridges. Our law enforcement, prosecutors, and judicial resources are limited. Every minute spent processing a vape pen in felony court is a minute taken away from addressing genuine threats, such as assaults, burglaries, or crimes against children.

I have practiced law for over 22 years, and I honestly believed we would have corrected these legislative mistakes by now. Instead, while other states move toward increased personal freedom, Texas remains tethered to a "nanny state" approach. It is illogical to allow the purchase of high-proof alcohol while simultaneously threatening citizens with prison time for a THC pen.

The "Hemp-Derived" Minefield

The proliferation of Delta-8 and Delta-10 products has created a legal minefield. Standard field testing kits used by police often cannot distinguish between legal hemp-derived cannabinoids and illicit Delta-9 THC. By the time crime lab results arrive months later, you may have already suffered through an arrest, paid thousands in bail, and missed time from work. While we have strategies to fight these cases, the process is expensive and disruptive.

A Final Word of Caution

If you live in, drive through, or raise a family in Kaufman County, you must understand this: There is no such thing as a "minor" THC vape charge here.

Talk to your kids. Warn your friends. Do not assume that because a product is packaged neatly and sold in a retail store that it is safe to carry in your vehicle. If you or a family member are already facing these charges, do not attempt to handle the situation alone. Felony charges in Kaufman County demand an immediate, aggressive legal defense strategy. But ultimately, the best defense is knowing the law before you get behind the wheel.