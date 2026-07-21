Forney Police Department Outlines Impact of CCPD Funding Following Voter Approval

Following the November 2024 approval by Forney voters, the city’s Crime Control and Prevention District (CCPD) is officially underway, marking a strategic shift in how the city funds its public safety initiatives. The measure, which reallocates 0.25% of existing local sales tax, has provided a new f...

Forney Police Department Outlines Impact of CCPD Funding Following Voter Approval

Following the November 2024 approval by Forney voters, the city’s Crime Control and Prevention District (CCPD) is officially underway, marking a strategic shift in how the city funds its public safety initiatives. The measure, which reallocates 0.25% of existing local sales tax, has provided a new financial framework for the Forney Police Department (FPD) without increasing the overall tax rate for residents.

Strengthening the Force: Personnel and Operations

A primary focus of the CCPD funding is the expansion of the Forney Police Department’s workforce. According to city reports, the district has successfully funded eight new positions, which are critical as the city continues to see rapid residential and commercial growth. The new personnel include:

4 Patrol Officers: Increasing the department's presence and response capabilities across the city.

2 Traffic Officers: Dedicated to managing traffic safety and enforcement on Forney’s increasingly busy roadways.

1 Communications Manager: Enhancing the efficiency of emergency dispatch and internal coordination.

1 Professional Standards Officer: Ensuring rigorous oversight and adherence to departmental policies.

Financial Snapshot: Fiscal Responsibility and Projections

The CCPD operates on a transparent budget model designed to sustain long-term public safety improvements. As of July, the city has invested $479,378 of the CCPD funds into public safety initiatives. With two months remaining in the current fiscal year, the department is managing its resources to ensure a stable outlook for the coming years.

Financial Breakdown:

Estimated FY 2026 Revenue: $2,300,000

Current Fund Balance: $1,958,613 (Available for ongoing and future initiatives)

Projected FY 2027 Fund Balance: $1,014,300 (Following anticipated expenditures)

Note: Financial figures provided by the City of Forney are estimates and projections based on current data.

Strategic Investment Distribution

The CCPD funds are being distributed across three primary pillars to ensure a balanced approach to modern policing. The majority of the funding—65%—is dedicated to salaries and benefits, ensuring the department can attract and retain qualified officers.

The remaining funds are split between technological advancements (30%) and essential equipment (5%). City officials note that the investment in technology is vital for maintaining efficiency as the department adapts to the needs of a growing community. By upgrading tools and software, the FPD aims to streamline investigations and improve response times for residents in all corners of Forney.

For more information on the CCPD and detailed reports on city expenditures, residents are encouraged to visit the official city website at Forneytx.gov.