1896 Office, 2026 Tech: How Guest & Gray Is Shaping the Future of Law in Forney

FORNEY, TX — For many residents of Forney and Kaufman County, the name Guest & Gray Law has become synonymous with local legal advocacy. Founded in 2011 with professional roots stretching back decades, the firm has evolved into the largest and most highly reviewed full-service law practice in the county. But behind the firm's historic exterior lies a modern, tech-forward operation navigating the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Robert Guest, founding partner and head of the criminal defense division, recently joined the Judicial Dollars and Cents podcast to discuss the firm's journey, its historic headquarters, and the transformative impact of AI on the legal profession. You can view the full interview on YouTube.

Building a Foundation in Kaufman County

Reflecting on the firm's origins, Guest shared that the partnership with Scott Gray was born out of a strategic desire to scale. "By 2011, I was handling criminal and family law solo," Guest explained. "Scott was in Forney, I was in Kaufman, and we were already referring cases to one another. We realized that by combining our efforts, we could achieve economies of scale and build something that did not exist in Kaufman County, a real full service law firm. At that time the county was just solo attorneys and a few 2 person teams. We had a goal of a bigger firm that could better serve the residents of Kaufman County."

Preserving History, Embracing the Future

Guest & Gray operates out of the historic Reagan House, a local landmark constructed in 1896. While the building offers immense character, it presents modern-day challenges, from maintenance hurdles to the lack of an elevator. However, Guest notes that the traditional prestige of a physical office is shifting.

"After COVID, client interaction has changed," said Guest. "You aren't necessarily impressing clients with a grand office anymore because, in many cases, they never step foot inside. The value now lies in accessibility and efficiency rather than have the nicest office in a downtown Dallas high-rise."

The AI Advantage: Efficiency in Legal Practice

The firm has aggressively adopted new technology to streamline its internal operations. Guest describes the firm as "Gemini native," utilizing Google Workspace and Google NotebookLM to manage complex legal data.

"We’ve fed our internal continuing education materials into a closed AI system to create 'professors' for our staff," Guest explained. "It prevents the 'hallucinations' common with public AI and allows our associates to get procedural answers instantly, increasing efficiency and savings our clients money."

AI in the Courtroom and Discovery

The firm’s use of AI extends directly to client cases. Guest highlights the technology's ability to process massive volumes of discovery material—such as phone data dumps or extensive video evidence—to generate instant timelines and identify contradictions in testimony. Additionally, the firm has developed a "Discovery Robot" for family law, which organizes disorganized documentation to ensure interrogatories are handled with precision.

The Future of Client Acquisition

Looking ahead, Guest believes the way clients find legal representation is undergoing a paradigm shift. "When I started in 2006, the yellow pages were everything. Then it was about SEO and blogging," he noted. "Now, we are preparing for a world where people ask chatbots, 'Who is the best criminal defense attorney near me?' We are focusing on providing real value and answering common questions to ensure we remain the top result in an AI-driven search landscape."

To learn more about Robert Guest and Guest & Gray Law, or to seek legal services in the Forney and greater Dallas areas, visit guestandgray.com.