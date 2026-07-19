Forney Police Department Announces Key Personnel Promotions

Published: July 19, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney Police Department Announces Key Personnel Promotions

The Forney Police Department recognized three of its staff members for their professional achievements during a ceremony held on July 15. The event highlighted the promotions of Lieutenant Tavon Key, Sergeant Sarah Borchers, and Communications Manager Kristen Frazier. These advancements come as the ...

Forney Police Department Announces Key Personnel Promotions

Leadership Advancements Strengthen Local Public Safety

The Forney Police Department recognized three of its staff members for their professional achievements during a ceremony held on July 15. The event highlighted the promotions of Lieutenant Tavon Key, Sergeant Sarah Borchers, and Communications Manager Kristen Frazier. These advancements come as the department continues to address the operational demands of a growing Kaufman County population. Each of the three honorees has demonstrated a consistent commitment to the department’s mission and the safety of local residents. Lieutenant Key, Sergeant Borchers, and Manager Frazier were selected for these roles based on their tenure and their contributions to their respective divisions. City officials noted that the leadership transitions are intended to bolster the department’s administrative and field operations. The department expressed gratitude for the continued dedication of the promoted staff members. As they transition into these new capacities, the community looks forward to the impact their leadership will have on the ongoing development and service standards of the Forney Police Department. These promotions reflect the department’s focus on developing experienced leaders from within while reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence, teamwork, and delivering dependable public safety services to Forney residents every day.

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