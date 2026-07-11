New Flavor Coming to Kaufman: Zaxby’s to Transform Former Dairy Queen Site

Published: July 11, 2026 By Mandy Travis
New Flavor Coming to Kaufman: Zaxby’s to Transform Former Dairy Queen Site

KAUFMAN, Texas — The culinary landscape along South Washington Street is set for a refresh. A new Zaxby’s location has been announced for 2204 S. Washington Street, breathing new life into the property formerly occupied by Dairy Queen.The project represents a significant investment in the local comm...

New Flavor Coming to Kaufman: Zaxby’s to Transform Former Dairy Queen Site

KAUFMAN, Texas — The culinary landscape along South Washington Street is set for a refresh. A new Zaxby’s location has been announced for 2204 S. Washington Street, breathing new life into the property formerly occupied by Dairy Queen.

Revitalizing a Familiar Corner

The project represents a significant investment in the local commercial corridor. The site, a 3,254-square-foot building, is slated for a privately funded $175,000 renovation. Rather than a total demolition, developers plan to modernize the existing structure, ensuring the property remains a functional part of the Kaufman business community.

The renovation will include a complete overhaul of the kitchen facilities, an updated point-of-sale area, and a new ceiling grid. Once finished, the building will be rebranded with Zaxby’s signature “modern farmhouse” aesthetic, a design shift that reflects the brand's efforts to create a more contemporary dining environment for its customers.

Project Timeline and Community Impact

For residents eager to see the old DQ space repurposed, the wait is nearing an end. Construction is scheduled to break ground on July 15, 2026. If the project remains on schedule, the restaurant is expected to open its doors to the public by November 15, 2026.

As Kaufman continues to grow, the arrival of well-known regional chains like Zaxby’s serves as a barometer for the city’s increasing appeal to commercial developers. While the addition offers residents more variety in dining options, it also contributes to the ongoing evolution of the South Washington Street corridor, an area that remains a primary focus for traffic and infrastructure management as the city expands.

Looking Ahead

The transformation of the 2204 S. Washington Street property is just one of several developments aimed at keeping pace with Kaufman County’s rapid growth. As the DFW metroplex continues its eastward expansion, the ability to revitalize existing commercial footprints—rather than strictly relying on new construction—is a positive trend for sustainable local development.

Stay tuned to inForney.com as we continue to track this project’s progress and other economic developments shaping our community.

Location: 2204 S. Washington Street, Kaufman, TX 75142
Project Scope: 3,254-square-foot renovation
Investment: $175,000

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