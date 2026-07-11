Emergency Crews Battle Large Brush Fire Near FM 987

Published: July 11, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Emergency Crews Battle Large Brush Fire Near FM 987

Emergency responders are currently on the scene of a significant grass and brush fire located along FM 987, west of FM 2578. The Talty Volunteer Fire Department is leading the suppression efforts as the blaze has grown to an estimated 15 to 20 acres.Authorities have confirmed that FM 987 is currentl...

Emergency Crews Battle Large Brush Fire Near FM 987

Traffic Halted as Firefighters Respond to Multiple-Alarm Blaze

Emergency responders are currently on the scene of a significant grass and brush fire located along FM 987, west of FM 2578. The Talty Volunteer Fire Department is leading the suppression efforts as the blaze has grown to an estimated 15 to 20 acres.

Ongoing Response and Road Closures

Authorities have confirmed that FM 987 is currently closed to traffic to allow emergency vehicles access to the area and to ensure public safety. While the fire has posed a threat to nearby structures, officials report that those properties are currently being protected by crews on the ground.

The scale of the fire has prompted a robust mutual aid response. Fire departments from Kaufman, Elmo, and College Mound are assisting Talty personnel, along with support from the Texas Forest Service. The coordination between these agencies is intended to contain the fire's perimeter and prevent further spread.

Residents are advised to avoid the area near the intersection of FM 987 and FM 2578 from now until further notice. This is a developing situation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available from local authorities.

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