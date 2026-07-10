Near-Miss on Local Freeway Prompts Renewed Push for Move Over Compliance

Published: July 10, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Near-Miss on Local Freeway Prompts Renewed Push for Move Over Compliance

A routine response to a roadside call turned into a dangerous encounter for local law enforcement early Sunday morning. A Kaufman County Sheriff’s deputy and a Forney Police Department officer were working an incident on the freeway when a passing vehicle struck a patrol unit, narrowly missing the o...

Near-Miss on Local Freeway Prompts Renewed Push for Move Over Compliance

A routine response to a roadside call turned into a dangerous encounter for local law enforcement early Sunday morning. A Kaufman County Sheriff’s deputy and a Forney Police Department officer were working an incident on the freeway when a passing vehicle struck a patrol unit, narrowly missing the officers standing nearby.

While no injuries were reported, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the hazards emergency responders face every time they exit their vehicles on the shoulder of a busy road. For those serving the Forney community, the margin for error is often measured in mere feet.

Understanding the Move Over Law

Texas law is clear regarding the responsibilities of drivers when they see flashing lights on the side of the road. Motorists are required to move over an entire lane if possible or reduce their speed to 20 mph below the posted limit when approaching law enforcement, emergency vehicles, tow trucks, utility vehicles, municipal waste trucks, or TxDOT vehicles with activated lights.

As of September 1, 2025, those protections were expanded to include vehicles operated by animal control officers and parking enforcement personnel. Compliance is not merely a suggestion; it is a legal requirement designed to ensure that first responders, tow operators, and utility workers return home to their families at the end of their shifts.

Safety Guidelines for Drivers

Local authorities are urging drivers to remain vigilant and avoid distracted driving, which significantly increases the risk of collisions in work zones. To keep the roads safe, officials recommend the following habits:

  • Stay alert and minimize distractions when approaching any vehicle with flashing lights.

  • Change lanes whenever possible to provide a buffer for those working on the shoulder.

  • If you cannot safely change lanes, reduce your speed to at least 20 mph below the posted limit.

  • On roads with a posted speed limit of 25 mph or less, reduce your speed to 5 mph.

The Cost of Non-Compliance

Failure to adhere to the Move Over or Slow Down law carries significant consequences. A first offense can result in a fine of up to $1,250. Should a driver cause serious bodily injury to a responder, they may face jail time and fines reaching $4,000.

Beyond the legal penalties, the primary goal remains the preservation of life. Roadside workers operate in an environment where they are often only inches away from high-speed traffic. By slowing down and moving over, Forney drivers play a critical role in ensuring that every deputy, officer, firefighter, and utility worker remains safe while performing their duties.

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