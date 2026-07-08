Strengthening Our Community: Join Us for National Night Out

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign dedicated to fostering neighborhood camaraderie and strengthening the vital partnerships between residents and local public safety agencies. By bringing neighbors together under positive circumstances, this initiative plays a crucial role i...

Strengthening Our Community: Join Us for National Night Out

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign dedicated to fostering neighborhood camaraderie and strengthening the vital partnerships between residents and local public safety agencies. By bringing neighbors together under positive circumstances, this initiative plays a crucial role in building safer, more connected communities.

Building Safer Neighborhoods Together

This initiative serves as a bridge, enhancing the relationship between citizens and the law enforcement, fire, and emergency services personnel who work tirelessly to protect our city. Throughout the evening, participating neighborhoods host a variety of events—including block parties, cookouts, and community gatherings—that feature safety demonstrations, informative seminars, youth-oriented activities, and special visits from local officials.

Please mark your calendars: National Night Out in Texas will take place on Tuesday, October 6th.

Register Your Event

If your neighborhood is planning a block party or a community gathering, the city of Forney encourages you to register your event. Official registration ensures that they have the necessary information to coordinate visits from police officers, firefighters, and city representatives who are eager to engage with residents throughout the evening.

To ensure they can effectively schedule our personnel to participate in your event, please submit your registration form no later than September 18th.

Register your neighborhood event today to help us make this year’s National Night Out a success!