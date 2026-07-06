Forney Police Warn Residents of Sophisticated Fraud Schemes

Published: July 6, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney Police Warn Residents of Sophisticated Fraud Schemes

The Forney Police Department is urging residents to practice extreme caution as a rise in financial scams continues to target the local community. Through phone calls, text messages, emails, and fraudulent online requests, bad actors are increasingly using sophisticated tactics to impersonate truste...

Forney Police Warn Residents of Sophisticated Fraud Schemes

The Forney Police Department is urging residents to practice extreme caution as a rise in financial scams continues to target the local community. Through phone calls, text messages, emails, and fraudulent online requests, bad actors are increasingly using sophisticated tactics to impersonate trusted institutions and family members.

Local law enforcement officials report that these criminals often rely on one primary tactic: creating a false sense of urgency. By pressuring victims to act quickly, scammers hope to bypass the critical thinking process that would otherwise lead a resident to verify the legitimacy of a request.

Recognizing the Signs of Fraud

The Forney Police Department has identified several recurring methods used by scammers to deceive unsuspecting residents:

  • Imposter Calls: Individuals posing as representatives from government agencies, utility companies, or financial institutions may threaten legal action or the suspension of services to force an immediate payment.

  • Online and Phishing Scams: Fraudsters utilize deceptive websites, social media advertisements, and emails to harvest banking information, passwords, and other sensitive personal data.

  • Gift Card Schemes: A common red flag is the demand for payment via gift cards. Legitimate businesses and government entities will never request payment through gift cards.

  • Fake Delivery Notifications: Scammers send messages claiming a package is held up and requires a fee to be released. In many cases, these packages do not exist.

  • Urgent Family Requests: Criminals may impersonate a friend or family member in a supposed emergency, pleading for immediate financial assistance.

How to Protect Your Finances

To combat these efforts, the Forney Police Department recommends that residents follow a specific protocol whenever they receive an unexpected request for money or personal information. The first and most vital step is to simply pause.

If you receive a suspicious communication, end the interaction immediately. Do not use any contact information provided within the message, as that will likely connect you back to the scammer. Instead, find the official phone number or website for the organization in question and contact them directly to verify the request. Never send funds or share financial details until you have confirmed the request through an independent, trusted source.

Reporting Suspicious Activity

Police emphasize that legitimate organizations will not demand secrecy, insist on immediate payment, or require payment via untraceable methods. If you believe you have been targeted by a scam or have fallen victim to fraud, report the incident to the Forney Police Department as soon as possible.

Prompt reporting is essential, as it helps investigators identify patterns of criminal activity and may prevent other members of the community from suffering similar losses. When in doubt, the best course of action remains consistent: stop, verify, and protect your information.

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