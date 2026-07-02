Kaufman Police Arrest Local Woman on Felony Charges

Morgan Derae Beatty, 30, was arrested by the Kaufman Police Department on the evening of June 30, 2026. Beatty, who is currently being held at the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident originally recorded on May 4, 2026.Beatty was ta...

Kaufman Police Arrest Local Woman on Felony Charges

Morgan Derae Beatty, 30, was arrested by the Kaufman Police Department on the evening of June 30, 2026. Beatty, who is currently being held at the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident originally recorded on May 4, 2026.

Charges and Arrest Details

Beatty was taken into custody on charges of prohibited substance/item in a correctional or civil commitment facility, which serves as the most serious charge in the case. Additionally, she is charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance (Penalty Group 1/1-B, less than one gram), and possession of a dangerous drug.

According to jail records, the arrest was made by the Kaufman Police Department, which is also the primary charging agency for all four counts. Total bail was set at $45,000, consisting of surety bonds broken down as follows: $15,000 for the prohibited item charge, $15,000 for the tampering with evidence charge, $10,000 for the controlled substance possession charge, and $5,000 for the dangerous drug possession charge.

Beatty was booked into the Kaufman County detention facility at 10:49 p.m. on June 30, 2026, and is currently housed in location C1H-01. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record

Name MORGAN DERAE BEATTY

Age 30

Physical Description Height: 5 04, Eyes: BRO, Hair: BRO

Booking Date June 30, 2026

Primary Arresting Agency KAUFMAN PD

Total Charges 4

Total Bond $45,000.00

Charges

Charge: PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORR/CIV COM FACILITY

Bond: $15,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: KAUFMAN PD

Offense Date: 05-04-2026

Charge: TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

Bond: $15,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: KAUFMAN PD

Offense Date: 05-04-2026

Charge: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Bond: $10,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: KAUFMAN PD

Offense Date: 05-04-2026

Charge: POSS DANGEROUS DRUG

Bond: $5,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: KAUFMAN PD

Offense Date: 05-04-2026