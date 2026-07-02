Morgan Derae Beatty, 30, was arrested by the Kaufman Police Department on the evening of June 30, 2026. Beatty, who is currently being held at the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident originally recorded on May 4, 2026.Beatty was ta...
Kaufman Police Arrest Local Woman on Felony Charges
Morgan Derae Beatty, 30, was arrested by the Kaufman Police Department on the evening of June 30, 2026. Beatty, who is currently being held at the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident originally recorded on May 4, 2026.
Charges and Arrest Details
Beatty was taken into custody on charges of prohibited substance/item in a correctional or civil commitment facility, which serves as the most serious charge in the case. Additionally, she is charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair, possession of a controlled substance (Penalty Group 1/1-B, less than one gram), and possession of a dangerous drug.
According to jail records, the arrest was made by the Kaufman Police Department, which is also the primary charging agency for all four counts. Total bail was set at $45,000, consisting of surety bonds broken down as follows: $15,000 for the prohibited item charge, $15,000 for the tampering with evidence charge, $10,000 for the controlled substance possession charge, and $5,000 for the dangerous drug possession charge.
Beatty was booked into the Kaufman County detention facility at 10:49 p.m. on June 30, 2026, and is currently housed in location C1H-01. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Arrest Record
Name MORGAN DERAE BEATTY
Age 30
Physical Description Height: 5 04, Eyes: BRO, Hair: BRO
Booking Date June 30, 2026
Primary Arresting Agency KAUFMAN PD
Total Charges 4
Total Bond $45,000.00
Charges
Charge: PROH SUBSTANCE/ITEM IN CORR/CIV COM FACILITY
Bond: $15,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: KAUFMAN PD
Offense Date: 05-04-2026
Charge: TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
Bond: $15,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: KAUFMAN PD
Offense Date: 05-04-2026
Charge: POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Bond: $10,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: KAUFMAN PD
Offense Date: 05-04-2026
Charge: POSS DANGEROUS DRUG
Bond: $5,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: KAUFMAN PD
Offense Date: 05-04-2026