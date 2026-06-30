Texas DPS Arrests 44-Year-Old Man Following Out-of-State Warrant

Published: June 30, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Texas DPS Arrests 44-Year-Old Man Following Out-of-State Warrant

Hector Armando Palacios, 44, was arrested on June 27, 2026, on a charge of child molesting. The arrest was made by the Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS) at approximately 12:30 p.m.According to jail records provided by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, Palacios was taken into custody follo...

Texas DPS Arrests 44-Year-Old Man Following Out-of-State Warrant

Hector Armando Palacios, 44, was arrested on June 27, 2026, on a charge of child molesting. The arrest was made by the Texas Department of Public Safety (TXDPS) at approximately 12:30 p.m.

According to jail records provided by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, Palacios was taken into custody following an active warrant issued by an out-of-state agency. While the primary arresting agency is listed as the Texas Department of Public Safety, the specific charge of child molesting originated from an external jurisdiction.

Following his booking, Palacios was processed into the Kaufman County detention system. At this time, no bail has been set regarding the charge. Official records indicate that Palacios remains in custody awaiting further legal proceedings related to the out-of-state warrant.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Record Details

Name HECTOR ARMANDO PALACIOS

Age 44

Physical Description Height: 5'05", Weight: 140 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Black

Booking Date June 27, 2026

Admit Time 12:30 PM

Housing Location Not specified

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency Texas Department of Public Safety

Total Charges 1

Total Bond Not set

Charges

Charge Bond Charging Agency Offense Date Child Molesting Not set Other Out of State 06-27-2026

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