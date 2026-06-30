Forney Resident Arrested Following Multiple Charges

Stephen Austin Delay, 30, of Forney was arrested by the Forney Police Department on June 29, 2026, on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair, a felony offense. The arrest occurred following a series of incidents that resulted in multiple charges being fi...

Forney Police Arrest 30-Year-Old on Multiple Charges, Bond Set at $65,000

Stephen Austin Delay, 30, of Forney was arrested by the Forney Police Department on June 29, 2026, on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair, a felony offense. The arrest occurred following a series of incidents that resulted in multiple charges being filed against the suspect.

According to jail records, the primary charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence carries a surety bond of $50,000.00. In addition to this charge, Delay faces counts for possession of a controlled substance (Penalty Group 3, less than 28 grams) and resisting arrest, search, or transport. Each of these charges, filed by the Forney Police Department, carries a $7,500.00 surety bond. Furthermore, an additional charge for speeding was filed against Delay by the Terrell Police Department on the date of his booking.

Delay was booked into the Kaufman County jail at 11:35 a.m. on June 29, 2026. He is currently being held in housing location C1C-01. Total bail was set at $65,000.00 for the four charges listed in the arrest record.

The arrest was made by the Forney Police Department, with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office serving as the confining agency. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Information

Name STEPHEN AUSTIN DELAY

Age 30

Booking Date June 29, 2026

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency FORNEY PD - TX1290100

Total Charges 4

Total Bond $65,000.00

Charges

Charge: TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

Bond: $50,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: FORNEY PD

Offense Date: 06-28-2026



Charge: POSS CS PG 3 < 28G

Bond: $7,500.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: FORNEY PD

Offense Date: 06-28-2026



Charge: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT

Bond: $7,500.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency: FORNEY PD

Offense Date: 06-28-2026



Charge: SPEEDING

Bond: Not set

Charging Agency: TERRELL PD

Offense Date: 06-29-2026