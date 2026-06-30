De Kelvous Travia Lloyd, 21, was arrested by the Forney Police Department on June 26, 2026, on charges of aggravated kidnapping resulting in bodily injury. The arrest follows an investigation into incidents occurring on June 25, 2026, which led to multiple felony and misdemeanor charges being filed ...
Forney Man Faces Serious Felony Charges Following Arrest
De Kelvous Travia Lloyd, 21, was arrested by the Forney Police Department on June 26, 2026, on charges of aggravated kidnapping resulting in bodily injury. The arrest follows an investigation into incidents occurring on June 25, 2026, which led to multiple felony and misdemeanor charges being filed against the Forney resident.
According to jail records, Lloyd was booked into the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office facility at 8:17 p.m. on the evening of June 26. In addition to the primary charge of aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury, Lloyd faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation, and unlawful restraint.
Total bail was set at $228,000 for the four charges. The Forney Police Department serves as the primary arresting and charging agency for all counts listed in the booking report. Lloyd is currently being housed in location C1C-02 within the Kaufman County jail system.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Arrest Record
NameDE KELVOUS TRAVIA LLOYD
Age21
Booking DateJune 26, 2026
Confining AgencyKaufman Co SO
Primary Arresting AgencyFORNEY PD - TX1290100 T
otal Charges4
Total Bond$228,000.00
Charges
Charge: AGG KIDNAPPING BOD INJURY
Bond: $150,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: FORNEY PD
Offense Date: 06-25-2026
Charge: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON
Bond: $50,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: FORNEY PD
Offense Date: 06-25-2026
Charge: ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT
Bond: $25,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: FORNEY PD
Offense Date: 06-25-2026
Charge: UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT
Bond: $3,000.00 (Surety Bond)
Charging Agency: FORNEY PD
Offense Date: 06-25-2026