Healthcare Milestone: Texas Health Forney Set to Transform Local Medical Access by 2027

Forney’s rapid expansion is hitting a major milestone. As the city continues to anchor itself as a vital piece of the Dallas-Fort Worth growth corridor, Texas Health Resources has officially unveiled plans for its new campus, set to become the first full-service acute-care hospital in the city. Loca...

Healthcare Milestone: Texas Health Forney Set to Transform Local Medical Access by 2027

Forney’s rapid expansion is hitting a major milestone. As the city continues to anchor itself as a vital piece of the Dallas-Fort Worth growth corridor, Texas Health Resources has officially unveiled plans for its new campus, set to become the first full-service acute-care hospital in the city. Located along the U.S. 80 corridor at Reeder Road, the project represents a seismic shift in how residents access critical healthcare.

A New Era of Comprehensive Care

Scheduled to open in the fall of 2027, the facility will be positioned adjacent to The Village at Gateway. This strategic location places the hospital at the heart of Forney’s commercial growth, providing convenient access for residents while addressing the long-standing need for local, high-acuity medical services.

The hospital is designed to offer a full continuum of care, ensuring that Forney families no longer need to commute to Dallas or Mesquite for emergency or specialized treatments. The facility will launch with a robust suite of services, including:

Emergency Department: 24/7 life-saving care.

Maternal & Newborn Health: Labor and Delivery services paired with a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Advanced Surgical Services: Featuring robotic surgery capabilities.

Specialized Care: Cardiology, including a catheterization lab, and comprehensive orthopedic services.

Advanced Imaging: State-of-the-art diagnostic medical services.

Infrastructure and Economic Impact

Beyond the hospital itself, the campus is designed to be a medical hub for the entire region. The project includes an 80,000-square-foot professional office building, specifically designed to house community providers and specialists. This integration is expected to anchor a new medical district, driving further economic development in the area.

“Every detail of this campus reflects the local heritage of Forney and Texas Health’s mission to improve the health of the people in the communities we serve,” the organization stated in a recent project brief. This investment is part of a broader commitment by Texas Health to expand primary, urgent, and behavioral health access points across all of Kaufman County.

Growth vs. Infrastructure

While the hospital is a massive win for public health and local job creation, it also highlights the increasing demand on Forney’s infrastructure. The U.S. 80 and Reeder Road intersection is a high-traffic zone, and the addition of a major medical facility will heighten the need for continued road improvements and traffic management strategies to ensure emergency vehicles and patients can access the site efficiently.

Opportunities for the Community

The arrival of Texas Health Forney is expected to bring a significant number of high-quality healthcare jobs to the area. While specific headcounts are forthcoming, the organization is already encouraging local professionals to engage with the network.

Job Seekers: Those interested in future career opportunities can monitor openings at jobs.texashealth.org.

Medical Professionals: Physicians and medical staff interested in joining the hospital’s team are encouraged to email businessgrowth@texashealth.org.

Leasing Inquiries: For information regarding the 80,000 square feet of available medical office space, prospective tenants can call (214) 345-8448.

As construction progresses over the next three years, inForney.com will continue to monitor the project’s development and its role in shaping the future of our community’s economy and health infrastructure.