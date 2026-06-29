Mabank Community Mourns Loss of Fire Chief Charlie Woodard

The community of Mabank is in mourning following the tragic death of Fire Chief Charlie Woodard, who was struck and killed by a vehicle while directing traffic late Saturday night. The incident occurred in the 700 block of West Mason Street at approximately 10:30 p.m., shortly after the conclusion o...

Mabank Community Mourns Loss of Fire Chief Charlie Woodard

A Dedicated Public Servant Killed in Line of Duty

The community of Mabank is in mourning following the tragic death of Fire Chief Charlie Woodard, who was struck and killed by a vehicle while directing traffic late Saturday night. The incident occurred in the 700 block of West Mason Street at approximately 10:30 p.m., shortly after the conclusion of the Mabank Rodeo. According to reports from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Chief Woodard was stepping into the westbound lanes of the thoroughfare when he was struck by a pickup truck. Despite immediate medical intervention at the scene and transport to a local hospital, he was later pronounced dead. The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the collision.

A Legacy of Service

Chief Woodard was a pillar of the Mabank municipal staff, having served the city since 2018. His commitment to public safety extended beyond the fire department, as he also held the roles of Fire Marshal and served as an officer with the Mabank Police Department. His contributions to the city were formally recognized as recently as February 2025, when he was named the city’s employee of the month. The Mabank Police Department released a statement honoring the late chief, noting that his service and dedication to the citizens of Mabank will not be forgotten. The department has asked the public to keep Chief Woodard’s family, friends, and fellow first responders in their thoughts and prayers, while emphasizing the family’s request for privacy during this time of grief.

Regional Outpouring of Support

The impact of Chief Woodard’s passing has reached across Kaufman and Henderson counties. Vera Bennett, the Mayor of the City of Tool, issued a statement expressing profound sadness on behalf of her community. "We stand with the City of Mabank as we honor a remarkable public servant whose impact will be felt for generations to come," Mayor Bennett said. As the investigation into the accident continues, local officials and residents alike are left to reflect on the loss of a man who spent his career ensuring the safety of those around him. Further details regarding memorial arrangements have not yet been released.