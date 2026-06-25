As Summer Travel Heats Up, TxDOT Urges Forney Drivers to Prioritize Sobriety

Published: June 25, 2026 By Mandy Travis
As Summer Travel Heats Up, TxDOT Urges Forney Drivers to Prioritize Sobriety

With the summer travel season now in full swing and Independence Day celebrations on the horizon, the Texas Department of Transportation is issuing a stark reminder to motorists across Kaufman County and the state: the most important decision you make behind the wheel happens before you ever turn th...

As Summer Travel Heats Up, TxDOT Urges Forney Drivers to Prioritize Sobriety

With the summer travel season now in full swing and Independence Day celebrations on the horizon, the Texas Department of Transportation is issuing a stark reminder to motorists across Kaufman County and the state: the most important decision you make behind the wheel happens before you ever turn the key.

A Rising Toll on Texas Roadways

The state's latest safety campaign, titled Drive Sober. No Regrets., arrives as officials report sobering statistics regarding impaired driving. Last year, 1,254 people lost their lives on Texas roads due to driving under the influence. This averages out to three fatalities every single day. Beyond the tragic loss of life, the financial and legal consequences of a DWI conviction are severe, with associated fines and legal fees reaching as high as $17,000.

State officials are particularly concerned about the growing trend of combining substances. According to recent data, drivers who mix alcohol with THC are 25 times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash. TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams emphasized that there is no margin for error when operating a vehicle.

“There is no safe level of impaired driving,” Williams said. “Avoiding a crash or arrest doesn’t make the choice any less dangerous. The risk is real and the consequences can be permanent.”

The Human Cost of Impaired Choices

For many families, the statistics represent a permanent, life-altering void. Sue Beatty, a Texas mother who lost her 19-year-old daughter, Carly, to an impaired driver, is working with the state to humanize these numbers. Carly, a student at Texas A&M, was walking home when she was struck and killed. Beatty maintains that with the widespread availability of rideshare services and public transit, there is no excuse for choosing to drive while impaired.

Increased Enforcement Across Texas

To combat these trends, the state is launching a heightened law enforcement initiative. From June 19 through July 6, motorists in Forney and throughout Texas should expect to see an increased police presence. Officers will be actively patrolling for impaired drivers to reduce the number of preventable crashes and fatalities during the busy holiday period.

As part of the broader Drive Like a Texan initiative, which encourages drivers to practice kindness and courtesy on the road, TxDOT is deploying a retrofitted beverage delivery truck that will travel across the state. The vehicle serves as a mobile education center, offering interactive activities that demonstrate the dangers of driving under the influence.

Forney residents are encouraged to plan ahead for their summer travel. Whether heading to a local cookout or a larger celebration, the message from state officials remains clear: make a plan for a sober ride home. For more information on the campaign, visit DriveLikeATexan.com.

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