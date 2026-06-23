Forney ISD Earns Statewide Recognition as 2026–2027 Exemplary Theatre District

Published: June 23, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Forney ISD Earns Statewide Recognition as 2026–2027 Exemplary Theatre District

FORNEY, TX – The spotlight is shining brightly on Forney Independent School District. The Texas Educational Theatre Association (TETA) has officially named Forney ISD an “Award of Distinction Exemplary District” for the 2026–2027 academic year, a prestigious honor that highlights the district’s unwa...

Forney ISD Earns Statewide Recognition as 2026–2027 Exemplary Theatre District

FORNEY, TX – The spotlight is shining brightly on Forney Independent School District. The Texas Educational Theatre Association (TETA) has officially named Forney ISD an “Award of Distinction Exemplary District” for the 2026–2027 academic year, a prestigious honor that highlights the district’s unwavering commitment to the performing arts.

As the district continues to serve its rapidly growing population of over 17,000 students, this recognition serves as a testament to the hard work of students, educators, and community members who have prioritized creativity and collaboration in the classroom and on the stage.

A Standard of Excellence

The TETA Award of Distinction is not easily earned. It is reserved for institutions that demonstrate a high level of achievement in advancing theatre education. To secure this designation, Forney ISD underwent a rigorous application process, providing comprehensive evidence of its success across several key performance indicators, including:

  • Production Quality: The consistency and caliber of theatrical performances across district campuses.

  • Resource Accessibility: The availability of high-quality performance venues, play libraries, and modern theatre technology.

  • Competitive Achievement: Robust participation and success in UIL theatre competitions and theatrical design contests.

  • Advocacy and Diversity: A clear commitment to fostering inclusive environments and promoting theatre as a vital component of a well-rounded education.

Empowering Student Voices

Forney ISD administrators emphasize that the award reflects more than just trophies; it represents the district's investment in student growth. By supporting fine arts programs, the district provides students with a platform to build confidence, teamwork, and communication skills—traits that prepare them for success far beyond their high school graduation.

“This honor reflects the dedication of our talented students, educators, administrators, and community supporters who help make theatre a thriving part of the Forney ISD experience,” the district stated in a recent release.

Looking Ahead

The TETA will formally celebrate the district’s achievements during the annual TheatreFest awards ceremony on October 2, 2026, held at Moody Gardens in Galveston. In addition to the ceremony, Forney ISD will be highlighted in the association’s July newsletter and featured across TETA’s social media platforms.

As Forney continues to expand, this recognition reinforces the district’s promise to maintain high standards for its extracurricular programs. By continuing to prioritize the performing arts, Forney ISD ensures that every student has the opportunity to find their voice, explore their creativity, and contribute to the vibrant culture of the Forney community.

Stay tuned to inForney.com for more updates on student achievements, district milestones, and news from across Forney ISD.

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