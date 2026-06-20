Forney Police Department Announces Dates for Summer Junior Police Academy

The Forney Police Department is opening registration for its annual Junior Police Academy, offering local students an inside look at the daily operations of law enforcement and emergency services. The program is designed to foster positive relationships between youth and first responders while provi...

Forney Police Department Announces Dates for Summer Junior Police Academy

Local Students Invited to Explore Law Enforcement Careers

The Forney Police Department is opening registration for its annual Junior Police Academy, offering local students an inside look at the daily operations of law enforcement and emergency services. The program is designed to foster positive relationships between youth and first responders while providing practical education on safety and community responsibility. The academy is open to students who have completed the 7th or 8th grade. The week-long program will take place from July 27, 2026, through July 31, 2026. Daily sessions run from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Forney Police Department headquarters.

Curriculum and Activities

Participants will engage in a mix of classroom instruction and hands-on training led by Forney police officers and members of the Volunteers in Police Service program. The curriculum covers a broad range of topics, including the risks associated with drug and alcohol use, anti-bullying strategies, internet safety protocols, and firearm safety. Students will also receive specialized instruction in first aid, drone operations, and the fundamentals of Crime Scene Investigation. A highlight of the week will be an interactive session featuring the department’s K-9 unit, allowing students to observe the capabilities of police dogs in a controlled environment.

Registration and Program Details

The department is providing the academy free of charge to all accepted participants. This includes a daily lunch and a mandatory class shirt, which students must wear throughout the duration of the program. Because class sizes are limited to ensure a quality experience, parents are encouraged to register their children as soon as possible. The deadline to submit registration materials is July 1, 2026. Families interested in learning more about eligibility requirements or the application process should contact the Forney Police Department Community Engagement Section via email at communityengagement@forneytx.gov.