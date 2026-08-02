Local Man Arrested Following Multi-Charge Traffic Incident

Published: August 2, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Local Man Arrested Following Multi-Charge Traffic Incident

Enrique Vargas-Linan, 44, was arrested by the Kaufman Police Department on August 2, 2026, following a series of alleged traffic violations and criminal acts. According to official arrest records, the incident involved a vehicle pursuit and property damage, leading to multiple charges filed against ...

Local Man Arrested Following Multi-Charge Traffic Incident

Enrique Vargas-Linan, 44, was arrested by the Kaufman Police Department on August 2, 2026, following a series of alleged traffic violations and criminal acts. According to official arrest records, the incident involved a vehicle pursuit and property damage, leading to multiple charges filed against the suspect. The most serious charge brought against Vargas-Linan is evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. In addition to this felony-level charge, he faces counts of criminal mischief involving the damage or destruction of a place of worship or school, driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container, duty on striking a fixture or highway landscape (valued at $200 or more), and reckless driving. The arrest was made by the Kaufman Police Department, and the subject was processed into the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office jail system at 7:38 a.m. on the date of the incident. At this time, no bond has been set for any of the five listed charges. Authorities have not released further details regarding the specific location of the property damage or the circumstances surrounding the pursuit. The investigation remains ongoing as the suspect remains in custody. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Arrest Details

Name Enrique Vargas-Linan

Age 44

Date of Birth 01-30-1982

Physical Description Height: 5'11", Weight: 210 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Grey

Booking Date August 2, 2026

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency KAUFMAN PD

Total Charges 5

Total Bond Not set

Charges

  • Charge: Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle
    Bond: Not set

  • Charge: Criminal Mischief (Damage/Destruction of Worship/School)
    Bond: Not set

  • Charge: Driving While Intoxicated with Open Alcohol Container
    Bond: Not set

  • Charge: Duty on Striking Fixture/Highway Landscape (≥$200)
    Bond: Not set

  • Charge: Reckless Driving
    Bond: Not set

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