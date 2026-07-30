One Suspect in Custody, Manhunt Continues Following Sunday Homicide in Forney

FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department announced that one of the two suspects wanted in connection with a Sunday homicide has been taken into custody, while the search for a second individual continues.Jakub Lavoy East-Walker, 18, of Mesquite, was apprehended and is currently being held at the...

One Suspect in Custody, Manhunt Continues Following Sunday Homicide in Forney

Forney Police confirm arrest in Eagle Ridge investigation; search intensifies for second suspect

FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department announced that one of the two suspects wanted in connection with a Sunday homicide has been taken into custody, while the search for a second individual continues.

Jakub Lavoy East-Walker, 18, of Mesquite, was apprehended and is currently being held at the Forney Detention Facility. East-Walker has been charged with first-degree murder. According to officials, he is scheduled to appear before a judge on Tuesday morning for an arraignment.

The arrest follows a violent incident that occurred in the 300 block of Eagle Ridge on Sunday. While investigators have provided few details regarding the circumstances of the shooting, they have characterized the incident as a targeted act of violence rather than a random crime, noting that the suspects and the victim were known to one another.

Ongoing Search for Second Suspect

Authorities are still actively seeking the whereabouts of a second suspect identified in the investigation: 19-year-old Mysiah Clark of Dallas.

The Forney Police Department, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Office out of Dallas, has been working to track the suspects since the investigation began. While East-Walker is now in custody, Clark remains at large. Law enforcement officials have not disclosed Clark’s current location and are urging the public to exercise caution.

How to Provide Information

The Forney Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the location of Mysiah Clark to come forward immediately. Officials emphasize that if you see the suspect, do not attempt to approach him; instead, call 911 or contact your local law enforcement agency.

“We would like to thank the men and women of the Forney Police Department for their dedication and the U.S. Marshals Office out of Dallas for their assistance in this ongoing investigation,” the department stated in a recent update.

As with all criminal cases, the accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This is a developing story, and inForney.com will provide further updates as they are released by official sources.