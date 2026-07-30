One Suspect in Custody, Manhunt Continues Following Sunday Homicide in Forney

Published: July 30, 2026 By Mandy Travis
One Suspect in Custody, Manhunt Continues Following Sunday Homicide in Forney

FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department announced that one of the two suspects wanted in connection with a Sunday homicide has been taken into custody, while the search for a second individual continues.Jakub Lavoy East-Walker, 18, of Mesquite, was apprehended and is currently being held at the...

One Suspect in Custody, Manhunt Continues Following Sunday Homicide in Forney

Forney Police confirm arrest in Eagle Ridge investigation; search intensifies for second suspect

FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department announced that one of the two suspects wanted in connection with a Sunday homicide has been taken into custody, while the search for a second individual continues.

Jakub Lavoy East-Walker, 18, of Mesquite, was apprehended and is currently being held at the Forney Detention Facility. East-Walker has been charged with first-degree murder. According to officials, he is scheduled to appear before a judge on Tuesday morning for an arraignment.

The arrest follows a violent incident that occurred in the 300 block of Eagle Ridge on Sunday. While investigators have provided few details regarding the circumstances of the shooting, they have characterized the incident as a targeted act of violence rather than a random crime, noting that the suspects and the victim were known to one another.

Ongoing Search for Second Suspect

Authorities are still actively seeking the whereabouts of a second suspect identified in the investigation: 19-year-old Mysiah Clark of Dallas.

The Forney Police Department, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Office out of Dallas, has been working to track the suspects since the investigation began. While East-Walker is now in custody, Clark remains at large. Law enforcement officials have not disclosed Clark’s current location and are urging the public to exercise caution.

How to Provide Information

The Forney Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the location of Mysiah Clark to come forward immediately. Officials emphasize that if you see the suspect, do not attempt to approach him; instead, call 911 or contact your local law enforcement agency.

“We would like to thank the men and women of the Forney Police Department for their dedication and the U.S. Marshals Office out of Dallas for their assistance in this ongoing investigation,” the department stated in a recent update.

As with all criminal cases, the accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This is a developing story, and inForney.com will provide further updates as they are released by official sources.

More Images

758280746_1048132467578119_2996495259760428801_n.png.jpeg

Related Articles

Slow Down Forney: TxDOT Launches Campaign to Curb Deadly Speeding
Slow Down Forney: TxDOT Launches Campaign to Curb Deadly Speeding

Slow Down Forney: TxDOT Launches Campaign to Curb Deadly Speeding

For commuters navigating the busy corridors of Kaufman County, the temptation to shave a few minutes off a daily drive is often strong. However, state officials are issuing a sobering reminder that the price of haste can be a lifetime of consequences for families across Texas.The Texas Department of...

July 30, 2026 Read More
After 109 Days, Forney Animal Shelter Looks to Find a Forever Home for Gypsy
After 109 Days, Forney Animal Shelter Looks to Find a Forever Home for Gypsy

After 109 Days, Forney Animal Shelter Looks to Find a Forever Home for Gypsy

For most dogs, the shelter is a temporary stop on the way to a new life. For Gypsy, a two-year-old Staffordshire Terrier mix, the Forney Animal Shelter has become a home for the past 109 days. As she marks her fourth month in the facility, staff are hoping a new family will step forward to provide t...

July 30, 2026 Read More
INS Placed on Defendant Charged With DWI and Intoxication Assault
INS Placed on Defendant Charged With DWI and Intoxication Assault

INS Placed on Defendant Charged With DWI and Intoxication Assault

July 29, 2026 Read More
KSO Makes Arrest for Abuse of a Corpse
KSO Makes Arrest for Abuse of a Corpse

KSO Makes Arrest for Abuse of a Corpse

July 28, 2026 Read More
Texas Tradition Meets Modern Retail: James Avery Artisan Jewelry Debuts New Concept Store in Forney
Texas Tradition Meets Modern Retail: James Avery Artisan Jewelry Debuts New Concept Store in Forney

Texas Tradition Meets Modern Retail: James Avery Artisan Jewelry Debuts New Concept Store in Forney

FORNEY, TX – The retail landscape at The Village at Gateway continues to expand as iconic Texas brand James Avery Artisan Jewelry officially opens its doors in Forney. Located at 11620 E US Highway 80, the new storefront marks a significant milestone for the company, serving as the first location in...

July 27, 2026 Read More
Tragic Overnight Collision on US-80 Claims Three Lives
Tragic Overnight Collision on US-80 Claims Three Lives

Tragic Overnight Collision on US-80 Claims Three Lives

A somber scene unfolded late Sunday night along US-80 as a collision between a passenger vehicle and a commercial semi-truck resulted in the deaths of three people and the family dog. The incident occurred near the Terrell exit, prompting an extensive response from emergency personnel across Kaufman...

July 27, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×